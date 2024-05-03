Impact Environmental Group Releases 2023 ESG Report

As the Premier Supplier of Wear Parts and Service to the Global Waste Industry, IEG's Commitment to Its ESG Program Has Netted Positive Results in 2023

ELGIN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Impact Environmental Group ("IEG") has announced the release of its 2023 ESG Report. In 2023, IEG advanced its ESG program's reach to encompass all Impact Environmental Group (IEG) facilities across the U.S. and U.K. This expansion signifies its steadfast commitment to embedding sustainability principles into every aspect of its operations. IEG's ongoing commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance resulted in several highlights in the 2023 report.





13.6 Million Pounds of Truck Tires Saved From Incineration

7.7 Million Pounds of Steel Salvaged for Reprocessing

23.4 Million Pounds of HDPE Repurposed

580,000 Pounds of Polypropylene Repurposed

34.5 Million Pounds of Steel Saved by Extending the Life of a Dumpster

From a new product introduction perspective, the 2023 launch of IEG's Dura-Bottom Container Repair System signified its continued investment in developing solutions that extend the life of customers' assets while significantly reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, its expansion of the Safety Squad program has improved its Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), emphasizing its commitment to employee welfare and workplace safety.

When looking at these metrics through the lens of CO2 offset metrics, IEG's CO2 emissions avoidance was the equivalent of removing 11,588 cars from the road for one year. This marked an 18% improvement from IEG's 2022 ESG Report.

"I am proud to announce the release of our 2023 ESG Report," says Chad Abrahamson, IEG's Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Global Supply. "It showcases our holistic approach to sustainability and operational excellence. We have achieved remarkable results by intertwining our supply chain strategies with our ESG commitments since launching our program in 2022. Our relentless pursuit of sustainability enhances our environmental footprint and optimizes our supply chain efficiencies, driving tangible benefits for both our planet and our stakeholders."

IEG's complete 2023 ESG Report can be viewed or downloaded at www.iegna.com/esg-commitment.

About Impact Environmental Group

Founded in 1999, Impact Environmental Group has grown into a global environmental products and services business, providing a comprehensive suite of new and replacement products for waste containers, collection and compaction equipment, and waste transportation equipment. IEG's North American operations specialize in Commercial Container Parts, Compactor Products, Transportation and Spill Containment Tarps, Chute Systems and equipment service. IEG's U.K. operations focuses on Bin and Compactor manufacturing and refurbishment, service and wear parts. IEG is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, with facilities located across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.iegna.com or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Impact Environmental Group

Paul Reidy

VP of Marketing

773.320.9282

Paul.Reidy@iegna.com

Contact Information

Paul Reidy

VP of Marketing

paul.reidy@iegna.com

773-320-9282

SOURCE: Impact Environmental Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.