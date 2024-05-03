Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports first quarter 2024 results

2024 guidance reaffirmed

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,262 million for the first quarter of 2024, versus $1,303 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $12 million and $0.10, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $(9) million and $(0.08), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

1Q 2024 Highlights*

UScellular

Financial results Service revenues decreased 2% Postpaid ARPU grew 3% Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly

Postpaid churn rate reduced 4%

Fixed wireless customers grew 42% to 124,000

TDS Telecom

On track to deliver 125,000 fiber service addresses in 2024 Delivered 28,000 fiber services addresses in Q1 Grew total year over year service address footprint 12%

Solid fiber growth driving strong results Residential broadband connections grew 6% Operating revenues grew 5%; Residential revenues grew 10% Adjusted EBITDA up significantly



* Comparisons are 1Q'23 to 1Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"The TDS Family of Companies' ongoing commitment to quality networks supports our mission of providing outstanding communications services to our customers," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "Our customers are benefiting from the deployments of mid-band spectrum and fiber.

"UScellular continues to balance subscriber growth with financial discipline in this highly competitive environment. Though we lost postpaid customers in the first quarter, UScellular made progress in postpaid churn reduction. Increased postpaid ARPU and ongoing cost optimization programs drove notable improvements in profitability.

"TDS Telecom is seeing strong growth in revenue and profitability primarily as a result of the significant broadband investments made over the past couple of years. With steady fiber service address delivery and successful selling activities, TDS Telecom reached a milestone by exceeding 100,000 residential broadband connections in our expansion markets. TDS Telecom deployed an additional 28,000 marketable fiber service addresses in the first quarter and is on track to reach its goal of delivering 125,000 new marketable service addresses in 2024."

Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The review remains active and on-going.

2024 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 3, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2024 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $2,950-$3,050 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 $750-$850 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $920-$1,020 Unchanged Capital expenditures $550-$650 Unchanged

TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,070-$1,100 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $310-$340 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $310-$340 Unchanged Capital expenditures $310-$340 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2024 Estimated Results 2

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $60-$160

$40-$70 Add back:





Interest expense 185

- Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 660

270 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005

$310-$340 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $920-$1,020

$310-$340 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155

- Interest and dividend income 15

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$310-$340



Actual Results

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2023

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 24

$ 24

$ 58

$ (483) Add back:













Income tax expense 28

7

53

(26) Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 52

$ 31

$ 111

$ (509) Add back:













Interest expense 43

(2)

196

(8) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 165

65

656

245 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 260

$ 93

$ 963

$ (272) Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 7

-

8

- Loss on impairment of goodwill -

-

-

547 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

2

17

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

-

(2)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 272

$ 95

$ 986

$ 285 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42

-

158

- Interest and dividend income 2

1

10

4 Other, net -

1

-

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 228

$ 93

$ 818

$ 279



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.



2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on May 3, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/316610586

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/316610586 Access the call by phone at (888)330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,600 associates as of March 31, 2024.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000 Gross additions 106,000

129,000

128,000

125,000

137,000 Handsets 63,000

80,000

84,000

83,000

93,000 Connected devices 43,000

49,000

44,000

42,000

44,000 Net additions (losses)1 (44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000) Handsets (47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000) Connected devices 3,000

3,000

3,000

1,000

1,000 ARPU2 $ 51.96

$ 51.61

$ 51.11

$ 50.64

$ 50.66 ARPA3 $ 132.00

$ 131.63

$ 130.91

$ 130.19

$ 130.77 Handset upgrade rate4 4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 % Churn rate5 1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 % Handsets 1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 % Connected devices 2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 436,000

451,000

462,000

462,000

470,000 Gross additions 41,000

43,000

52,000

50,000

43,000 Net additions (losses)1 (13,000)

(11,000)

-

(8,000)

(23,000) ARPU2, 6 $ 32.25

$ 32.32

$ 33.44

$ 33.86

$ 33.19 Churn rate5 4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 131

$ 148

$ 111

$ 143

$ 208 Total cell sites in service 6,995

7,000

6,973

6,952

6,950 Owned towers 4,382

4,373

4,356

4,341

4,338





1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent 245,100

244,800

248,800

249,200

247,900 Expansion 100,400

92,200

79,400

70,200

62,800 Cable 202,400

202,900

204,400

204,200

204,700 Total Broadband1 547,900

539,800

532,600

523,600

515,400 Video 128,800

131,500

132,400

132,300

132,600 Voice 279,400

281,600

284,000

288,200

289,200 Total Residential connections 956,100

952,900

949,000

944,100

937,200 Commercial connections 206,200

210,200

217,400

223,300

229,800 Total connections 1,162,200

1,163,100

1,166,400

1,167,400

1,167,000



















Residential revenue per connection 2 $ 64.58

$ 62.74

$ 62.15

$ 61.97

$ 60.24



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 87

$ 143

$ 172

$ 132

$ 130



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments. 2 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









UScellular $ 950

$ 986

(4) % TDS Telecom 266

253

5 % All Other1 46

64

(29) %

1,262

1,303

(3) % Operating expenses









UScellular









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 729

780

(7) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

170

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

10

(43) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

-

N/M

899

960

(6) % TDS Telecom









Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 173

185

(6) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 65

59

10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

1

60 %

240

245

(2) % All Other1









Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 53

66

(20) % Depreciation and amortization 4

3

(14) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net (1)

-

N/M

56

69

(20) % Total operating expenses 1,195

1,274

(6) % Operating income (loss)









UScellular 51

26

94 % TDS Telecom 27

8

N/M All Other1 (11)

(5)

(83) %

67

29

N/M Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42

44

(3) % Interest and dividend income 5

5

(4) % Interest expense (57)

(53)

(9) % Other, net 1

-

N/M Total investment and other income (expense) (9)

(4)

N/M Income before income taxes 58

25

N/M Income tax expense 20

13

49 % Net income 38

12

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 9

4

N/M Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 29

8

N/M TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 12

$ (9)

N/M











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 113

113

- Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.11

$ (0.08)

N/M











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 117

113

4 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.10

$ (0.08)

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 38

$ 12 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 234

232 Bad debts expense 31

27 Stock-based compensation expense 14

3 Deferred income taxes, net 14

9 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (42)

(44) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 22

20 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 7

11 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

- Other operating activities 1

2 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 27

22 Equipment installment plans receivable 2

1 Inventory 24

- Accounts payable (35)

(162) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 6

(9) Accrued taxes 4

1 Accrued interest 9

9 Other assets and liabilities (131)

(88) Net cash provided by operating activities 224

46







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (235)

(331) Cash paid for intangible assets (11)

(5) Other investing activities -

2 Net cash used in investing activities (246)

(334)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 140

316 Repayment of long-term debt (57)

(5) Repayment of short-term debt -

(60) Tax payments for TDS stock-based compensation awards (1)

(2) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares -

(3) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (39)

(38) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(1) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(8) Other financing activities (2)

(1) Net cash provided by financing activities 30

198







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8

(90)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 270

399 End of period $ 278

$ 309

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 249

$ 236 Accounts receivable, net 1,036

1,074 Inventory, net 184

208 Prepaid expenses 107

86 Income taxes receivable 3

4 Other current assets 49

52 Total current assets 1,628

1,660







Assets held for sale -

15







Licenses 4,720

4,702







Other intangible assets, net 178

183







Investments in unconsolidated entities 526

505







Property, plant and equipment, net 5,052

5,062







Operating lease right-of-use assets 979

987







Other assets and deferred charges 783

807







Total assets $ 13,866

$ 13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 26

$ 26 Accounts payable 302

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 284

277 Accrued interest 21

12 Accrued taxes 44

43 Accrued compensation 59

149 Short-term operating lease liabilities 147

147 Other current liabilities 148

170 Total current liabilities 1,031

1,184







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 988

975 Long-term operating lease liabilities 883

890 Other deferred liabilities and credits 780

784







Long-term debt, net 4,164

4,080







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,570

2,558 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (460)

(465) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11

11 Retained earnings 2,008

2,023 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,204

5,202







Noncontrolling interests 800

794







Total equity 6,004

5,996







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,866

$ 13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





March 31, 2024





TDS

TDS Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 185

$ 38

$ 65

$ (39)

$ 249



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 4,711

$ 182

$ 5

$ -

$ 4,898 Investment in unconsolidated entities 482

4

48

(8)

526

$ 5,193

$ 186

$ 53

$ (8)

$ 5,424



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,540

$ 2,429

$ 83

$ -

$ 5,052



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 20

$ -

$ 6

$ -

$ 26 Non-current portion 3,029

3

1,132

-

4,164

$ 3,049

$ 3

$ 1,138

$ -

$ 4,190

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)









Operating revenues









Residential









Incumbent $ 90

$ 86

4 % Expansion 26

15

71 % Cable 70

68

3 % Total residential 185

169

10 % Commercial 37

41

(9) % Wholesale 44

43

3 % Total service revenues 266

253

5 % Equipment revenues -

-

(35) % Total operating revenues 266

253

5 %











Cost of services 98

104

(6) % Cost of equipment and products -

-

15 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 75

80

(6) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 65

59

10 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

1

60 % Total operating expenses 240

245

(2) %











Operating income $ 27

$ 8

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended March 31, TDS - CONSOLIDATED 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 224

$ 46 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (235)

(331) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(8) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (20)

$ (293)



Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 203

$ 41 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (133)

(196) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(7) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 61

$ (162)





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.



Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 24

$ 14 Add back:





Income tax expense 28

11 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 52

25 Add back:





Interest expense 43

47 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

170 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 260

242 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 7

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 272

252 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42

44 Interest and dividend income 2

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 228

$ 206



Three Months Ended March 31, TDS TELECOM 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 24

$ 8 Add back:





Income tax expense 7

3 Interest expense (2)

(2) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 65

59 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 93

68 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

1 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 95

69 Deduct:





Interest and dividend income 1

1 Other, net 1

- Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 93

68 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 65

59 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

1 Operating income (GAAP) $ 27

$ 8



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.