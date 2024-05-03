United States Cellular Corporation: UScellular reports first quarter 2024 results

2024 guidance reaffirmed

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on May 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $950 million for the first quarter of 2024, versus $986 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $754 million, versus $767 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.20, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $13 million and $0.15, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

1Q 2024 Highlights*

Financial results Service revenues decreased 2% Postpaid ARPU grew 3% Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up significantly

Postpaid churn rate reduced 4%

Fixed wireless customers grew 42% to 124,000

* Comparisons are 1Q'23 to 1Q'24 unless otherwise noted

"We delivered strong bottom-line results during the quarter, driven by postpaid ARPU growth and our ongoing focus on expense discipline. We also drove year-over-year improvements in postpaid churn, and fixed wireless continued its strong customer growth trajectory," said Laurent C. Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "Although we experienced some month-to-month improvement in postpaid net additions in the first quarter, postpaid handset gross additions continue to be a challenge, and this drove the postpaid net addition decline in the quarter. We have made recent promotional changes in order to drive improvement in postpaid handset subscriber momentum, while keeping us financially disciplined."

Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On August 4, 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The review remains active and on-going.

2024 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2024 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 3, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2024 Estimated Results

Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $2,950-$3,050 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 $750-$850 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $920-$1,020 Unchanged Capital expenditures $550-$650 Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2024 Estimated

Results 2

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)









Net income (GAAP) N/A

$24

$58 Add back:









Income tax expense N/A

28

53 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $60-$160

$52

$111 Add back:









Interest expense 185

43

196 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 660

165

656 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $905-$1,005

$260

$963 Add back or deduct:









Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

7

8 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

6

17 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

(1)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $920-$1,020

$272

$986 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 155

42

158 Interest and dividend income 15

2

10 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$228

$818





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for March 31, 2024, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com. 2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.5 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago -based company had 4,300 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2024. At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any strategic alternatives for UScellular will be successfully identified or completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for UScellular and its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on UScellular's business; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which UScellular does business; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 4,051,000

4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000 Gross additions 106,000

129,000

128,000

125,000

137,000 Handsets 63,000

80,000

84,000

83,000

93,000 Connected devices 43,000

49,000

44,000

42,000

44,000 Net additions (losses)1 (44,000)

(50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000) Handsets (47,000)

(53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000) Connected devices 3,000

3,000

3,000

1,000

1,000 ARPU2 $ 51.96

$ 51.61

$ 51.11

$ 50.64

$ 50.66 ARPA3 $ 132.00

$ 131.63

$ 130.91

$ 130.19

$ 130.77 Handset upgrade rate4 4.5 %

5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 % Churn rate5 1.22 %

1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 % Handsets 1.03 %

1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 % Connected devices 2.52 %

3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 436,000

451,000

462,000

462,000

470,000 Gross additions 41,000

43,000

52,000

50,000

43,000 Net additions (losses)1 (13,000)

(11,000)

-

(8,000)

(23,000) ARPU2, 6 $ 32.25

$ 32.32

$ 33.44

$ 33.86

$ 33.19 Churn rate5 4.06 %

3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 14 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 131

$ 148

$ 111

$ 143

$ 208 Total cell sites in service 6,995

7,000

6,973

6,952

6,950 Owned towers 4,382

4,373

4,356

4,341

4,338





1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









Service $ 754

$ 767

(2) % Equipment sales 196

219

(10) % Total operating revenues 950

986

(4) %











Operating expenses









System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 182

182

- Cost of equipment sold 216

253

(14) % Selling, general and administrative 331

345

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

170

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

10

(43) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

-

N/M Total operating expenses 899

960

(6) %











Operating income 51

26

94 %











Investment and other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42

44

(5) % Interest and dividend income 2

2

2 % Interest expense (43)

(47)

8 % Total investment and other income (expense) 1

(1)

N/M











Income before income taxes 52

25

N/M Income tax expense 28

11

N/M Net income 24

14

64 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 6

1

N/M Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 18

$ 13

36 %











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 85

85

1 % Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.21

$ 0.15

35 %











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88

86

2 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.20

$ 0.15

33 %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful





United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 24

$ 14 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

170 Bad debts expense 29

26 Stock-based compensation expense 13

- Deferred income taxes, net 4

7 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (42)

(44) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 22

20 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

- Other operating activities 1

2 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 16

37 Equipment installment plans receivable 2

1 Inventory 24

(1) Accounts payable (15)

(149) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 5

(10) Accrued taxes 23

1 Accrued interest 9

9 Other assets and liabilities (82)

(52) Net cash provided by operating activities 203

41







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (133)

(196) Cash paid for licenses (11)

(5) Other investing activities -

9 Net cash used in investing activities (144)

(192)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 40

115 Repayment of long-term debt (55)

(3) Repayment of short-term debt -

(60) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(1) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(7) Other financing activities (2)

(1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (28)

43







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31

(108)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 179

308 End of period $ 210

$ 200

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 185

$ 150 Accounts receivable, net 932

957 Inventory, net 175

199 Prepaid expenses 71

57 Income taxes receivable -

1 Other current assets 32

36 Total current assets 1,395

1,400







Assets held for sale -

15







Licenses 4,711

4,693







Investments in unconsolidated entities 482

461







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,540

2,576







Operating lease right-of-use assets 910

915







Other assets and deferred charges 666

690







Total assets $ 10,704

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 20

$ 20 Accounts payable 229

248 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 235

229 Accrued taxes 49

32 Accrued compensation 32

83 Short-term operating lease liabilities 134

135 Other current liabilities 138

154 Total current liabilities 837

901







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 758

755 Long-term operating lease liabilities 827

831 Other deferred liabilities and credits 564

565







Long-term debt, net 3,029

3,044







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,740

1,726 Treasury shares (80)

(80) Retained earnings 2,910

2,892 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,658

4,626







Noncontrolling interests 15

16







Total equity 4,673

4,642







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,704

$ 10,750

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures and Reconciliations (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 203

$ 41 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (133)

(196) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(7) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 61

$ (162)





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding

GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 24

$ 14 Add back:





Income tax expense 28

11 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 52

25 Add back:





Interest expense 43

47 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

170 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 260

242 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 7

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 272

252 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 42

44 Interest and dividend income 2

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 228

$ 206

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation