The new cell category includes perovskite/silicon, perovskite/CIGS, III-V/silicon and perovskite/organic tandem PV devices. It will list the absolute record efficiency for all-perovskite, two-terminal tandems regardless of the number of junctions. The US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has updated its Best Research-Cell Efficiency Chart with the inclusion of a new cell category - Hybrid Tandems. "This category collects record tandem cells with layers composed of two different PV materials. Some subcategories of Hybrid Tandems (Perovskite/Si and Perovskite/CIGS) ...

