DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Consolidated Financial Results Overview

The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (dollars in millions, except per share data; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 USD LC (1) Operating Results Revenue $ 7,935 $ 7,411 7.1 % 6.9 % Net revenue (2) 4,444 4,181 6.3 % 6.1 % GAAP net income 126 117 8.0 % 10.3 % GAAP EPS 0.41 0.37 10.4 % 12.8 % Core adjusted net income (3) 241 290 (16.7 )% (15.8 )% Core EBITDA (4) 424 533 (20.3 )% (20.0 )% Core EPS (3) 0.78 0.92 (14.8 )% (13.9 )% Cash Flow Results Cash flow used in operations $ (492 ) $ (745 ) (34.0 )% Less: Capital expenditures 68 60 12.4 % Free cash flow (5) $ (560 ) $ (805 ) (30.5 )%

" We started 2024 by delivering core earnings that exceeded our expectations heading into the year, driven, in part, by solid net revenue growth," said Bob Sulentic, CBRE's chair and chief executive officer. " Leasing outperformed expectations, driven by office leasing growth globally that reflects a resilient economy and companies making progress on bringing their employees back to the office. At the same time, persistent inflation kept interest rates higher than expected, which led to underperformance in our property sales transaction activity.

" Our Global Workplace Solutions segment again delivered double-digit net revenue growth, even as margins fell short of expectations. We have initiated actions to bring our costs in this segment quickly back into line with revenue trajectory."

During the first quarter of 2024, CBRE's revenue rose 8% for its Resilient Businesses(6) and 1% for its Transactional Businesses.(6)

Looking ahead, CBRE still expects to generate core earnings per share in the range of $4.25 to $4.65 in 2024.

" Our confidence in achieving our earnings outlook is underpinned by our Resilient Businesses' continued strong performance, our rapid actions on costs, and the fact that the Advisory Segment remains on track to achieve its growth target for the year, despite a more uncertain economic outlook," Mr. Sulentic said.

Advisory Services Segment

The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 USD LC Revenue $ 1,904 $ 1,854 2.7 % 2.9 % Net revenue 1,880 1,832 2.7 % 2.8 % Segment operating profit (7) 262 270 (3.0 )% (2.1 )% Segment operating profit on revenue margin (8) 13.7 % 14.5 % (0.8 pts) (0.7 pts) Segment operating profit on net revenue margin (8) 13.9 % 14.7 % (0.8 pts) (0.7 pts)

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. first-quarter 2023, except where noted.

Property Leasing

Global leasing revenue rose 4% (same local currency), exceeding expectations.

Americas leasing revenue rose 4% (same local currency) with the U.S. achieving solid growth for the first time in six quarters.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) set the pace with growth of 9% (13% local currency), led by Australia, India and South Korea. Japan leasing revenue grew modestly, despite an outsized year-over-year increase in first-quarter 2023.

Leasing revenue increased 4% (1% local currency) in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), driven by Continental Europe, notably France and Spain.

Globally, office leasing grew by double digits, as continued economic resilience and progress on return-to-office plans emboldened tenants to make occupancy decisions.

Capital Markets

Sales activity remained under pressure from high interest rates and tight credit conditions. Global sales revenue declined 11% (10% local currency), slightly more than expected.

EMEA bucked the downward global trend with sales revenue up 8% (4% local currency), driven by the U.K., where property values have made the most progress toward resetting, as well as Spain.

Conversely, sales revenue fell 15% (same local currency) in the Americas and 14% (7% local currency) in APAC, although Japan continued to perform well.

Globally, office sales had the least pronounced decline followed by multifamily.

Mortgage origination revenue jumped 34% (33% local currency), attributable to higher loan fees and interest earnings on escrow balances.

Other Advisory Business Lines

Loan servicing revenue rose 5% (same local currency). The servicing portfolio increased to approximately $414 billion, up 1% for the quarter and 7% from a year ago.

Property management net revenue increased 7% (same local currency), with strength in all regions around the world.

Valuations revenue edged up 1% (same local currency).

Absent one-time costs and excluding mortgage servicing rights gains, Advisory segment operating profit margin would have improved 25 basis points compared with first-quarter 2023.

Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (dollars in millions; totals may not add due to rounding):

% Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 USD LC Revenue $ 5,809 $ 5,338 8.8 % 8.5 % Net revenue 2,342 2,130 9.9 % 9.6 % Segment operating profit 232 230 0.9 % 0.4 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin 4.0 % 4.3 % (0.3 pts) (0.3 pts) Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 9.9 % 10.8 % (0.9 pts) (0.9 pts)

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. first-quarter 2023, except where noted.

Facilities management net revenue increased 11% (same local currency), paced by the continued strength in the Local business.

Project management net revenue rose 7% (same local currency), slightly below trend, reflecting a difficult comparison with first-quarter 2023, when net revenue rose 18%.

Weak operating leverage in the quarter reflected certain one-time expenses, including higher-than-anticipated medical claims, and increased costs, which the company is now focused on substantially reducing.

Even with a second consecutive quarter of very strong business wins, the pipeline remained elevated, notably driven by the industrial & logistics, media & technology and financial & professional services sectors.

Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (dollars in millions):

% Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 USD LC Revenue $ 228 $ 223 1.9 % 0.5 % Segment operating profit 34 131 (73.8 )% (73.6 )%

Note: all percent changes cited are vs. first-quarter 2023, except where noted.

Real Estate Development

Global development operating loss (9) totaled approximately $4 million, in line with expectations. The company realized an unusually large gain on a development portfolio sale in last year's first quarter, accounting for its robust performance in that period. As expected, U.S. development was modestly profitable in the current first quarter.

totaled approximately $4 million, in line with expectations. The company realized an unusually large gain on a development portfolio sale in last year's first quarter, accounting for its robust performance in that period. As expected, U.S. development was modestly profitable in the current first quarter. The in-process portfolio ended first-quarter 2024 at $18.8 billion, up $3.0 billion from year-end 2023. The increase was largely driven by a new fee-based industrial development project. The pipeline decreased $0.5 billion during the quarter to $12.8 billion.

Investment Management

Total revenue edged up 1% (flat local currency), with flat asset management fees.

Operating profit fell 14.0% (same local currency) to approximately $37 million, slightly better than expected.

Assets Under Management (AUM) totaled $144.0 billion, a decrease of $3.5 billion from year-end 2023. The decrease was driven by lower asset values and adverse foreign currency movement.

Corporate and Other Segment

Non-core operating loss totaled $71 million, primarily due to the lower value of the company's investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS), reflecting a decline in its share price during the quarter.

Core corporate operating loss increased 5%, or roughly $5 million.

Capital Allocation Overview

Free Cash Flow - During the first quarter of 2024, free cash outflow was $560 million. This reflected cash used in operating activities of $492 million, adjusted for total capital expenditures of $68 million. (10) Cash flow conversion improved for the second consecutive quarter.

- During the first quarter of 2024, free cash outflow was $560 million. This reflected cash used in operating activities of $492 million, adjusted for total capital expenditures of $68 million. Cash flow conversion improved for the second consecutive quarter. Stock Repurchase Program - The company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the first quarter of 2024. There was approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of March 31, 2024.

- The company did not repurchase any of its common stock during the first quarter of 2024. There was approximately $1.5 billion of capacity remaining under the company's authorized stock repurchase program as of March 31, 2024. Acquisitions and Investments - During the first quarter, CBRE acquired J&J Worldwide Services, Inc., a provider of engineering services, base support operations and facilities maintenance for the U.S. federal government, for a total cash and non-cash consideration of $820 million. This acquisition was partially funded by a $500 million senior notes offering completed during the quarter. The notes have an interest rate of 5.5% and are due in 2029.

Leverage and Financing Overview

Leverage - CBRE's net leverage ratio (net debt(11) to trailing twelve-month core EBITDA) was 1.47x as of March 31, 2024, which is substantially below the company's primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions):

As of March 31, 2024 Total debt $ 4,128 Less: Cash (12) 1,044 Net debt (11) $ 3,084 Divided by: Trailing twelve-month Core EBITDA $ 2,101 Net leverage ratio 1.47x

Liquidity - As of March 31, 2024, the company had approximately $3.9 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $1.04 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $2.85 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit.

CBRE GROUP, INC. OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (in millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Net revenue $ 4,444 $ 4,181 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,491 3,230 Total revenue 7,935 7,411 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 6,475 6,006 Operating, administrative and other 1,111 1,209 Depreciation and amortization 158 162 Total costs and expenses 7,744 7,377 Gain on disposition of real estate 13 3 Operating income 204 37 Equity (loss) income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (58 ) 142 Other income 9 2 Interest expense, net of interest income 36 28 Income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes 119 153 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (29 ) 28 Net income 148 125 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22 8 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 126 $ 117 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.41 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 305,808,212 310,464,609 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 0.41 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 308,502,456 315,358,147 Core EBITDA $ 424 $ 533

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Advisory

Services Global

Workplace

Solutions Real Estate

Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total

Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 1,880 $ 2,342 $ 228 $ (6 ) $ 4,444 $ - $ 4,444 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 24 3,467 - - 3,491 - 3,491 Total revenue 1,904 5,809 228 (6 ) 7,935 - 7,935 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,148 5,279 43 5 6,475 - 6,475 Operating, administrative and other 497 297 189 128 1,111 - 1,111 Depreciation and amortization 69 71 3 15 158 - 158 Total costs and expenses 1,714 5,647 235 148 7,744 - 7,744 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 13 - 13 - 13 Operating income (loss) 190 162 6 (154 ) 204 - 204 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 1 11 - 13 (71 ) (58 ) Other income 2 2 - 5 9 - 9 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 69 71 3 15 158 - 158 Adjustments: Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives - - - 29 29 - 29 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue - - 14 - 14 - 14 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring - - - 1 1 - 1 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions (2) - (4 ) - - (4 ) - (4 ) Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 262 $ 232 $ 34 $ (104 ) $ (71 ) $ 353 Core EBITDA $ 424

_______________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue. (2) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, integration and other costs related to acquisitions include $17.5 million in deal and integration costs, offset by reversal of $21.7 million in previously recognized transaction-related bonus expense due to change in estimate.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS-(CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Advisory

Services Global

Workplace

Solutions Real Estate

Investments Corporate (1) Total Core Other Total

Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 1,832 $ 2,130 $ 223 $ (4 ) $ 4,181 $ - $ 4,181 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 22 3,208 - - 3,230 - 3,230 Total revenue 1,854 5,338 223 (4 ) 7,411 - 7,411 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,127 4,842 38 (1 ) 6,006 - 6,006 Operating, administrative and other 523 323 252 111 1,209 - 1,209 Depreciation and amortization 78 64 7 13 162 - 162 Total costs and expenses 1,728 5,229 297 123 7,377 - 7,377 Gain on disposition of real estate - - 3 - 3 - 3 Operating income (loss) 126 109 (71 ) (127 ) 37 - 37 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 - 167 - 168 (26 ) 142 Other income 2 - - - 2 - 2 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 78 64 7 13 162 - 162 Adjustments: Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 63 50 21 5 139 - 139 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions - 7 - 11 18 - 18 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue - - 7 - 7 - 7 Total segment operating profit (loss) $ 270 $ 230 $ 131 $ (98 ) $ (26 ) $ 507 Core EBITDA $ 533

_______________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,044 $ 1,265 Restricted cash 83 106 Receivables, net 6,172 6,370 Warehouse receivables (1) 848 675 Contract assets 462 443 Prepaid expenses 308 333 Income taxes receivable 162 159 Other current assets 365 315 Total Current Assets 9,444 9,666 Property and equipment, net 900 907 Goodwill 5,554 5,129 Other intangible assets, net 2,298 2,081 Operating lease assets 1,003 1,030 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,298 1,374 Non-current contract assets 88 75 Real estate under development 331 300 Non-current income taxes receivable 85 78 Deferred tax assets, net 353 361 Other assets, net 1,610 1,547 Total Assets $ 22,964 $ 22,548 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,415 $ 3,562 Compensation and employee benefits payable 1,342 1,459 Accrued bonus and profit sharing 829 1,556 Operating lease liabilities 249 242 Contract liabilities 304 298 Income taxes payable 187 217 Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (1) 839 666 Revolving credit facility 820 - Other short-term borrowings 7 16 Current maturities of long-term debt 19 9 Other current liabilities 222 218 Total Current Liabilities 8,233 8,243 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 3,282 2,804 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,055 1,089 Non-current income taxes payable 30 30 Non-current tax liabilities 141 157 Deferred tax liabilities, net 253 255 Other liabilities 871 903 Total Liabilities 13,865 13,481 Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated earnings 9,263 9,188 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,005 ) (924 ) Total CBRE Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 8,261 8,267 Non-controlling interests 838 800 Total Equity 9,099 9,067 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 22,964 $ 22,548

_______________

(1) Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 148 $ 125 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 158 162 Amortization of financing costs 2 1 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (29 ) (23 ) Gain on disposition of real estate assets (13 ) - Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses, primarily from investments (5 ) - Provision for doubtful accounts 3 4 Net compensation expense for equity awards 30 18 Equity loss (income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 58 (142 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 22 178 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 2,054 2,167 Origination of mortgage loans (2,216 ) (2,495 ) Increase in warehouse lines of credit 173 335 Tenant concessions received 7 1 Purchase of equity securities (11 ) (2 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 10 2 Increase in real estate under development (5 ) (6 ) Decrease (increase) in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) 244 (73 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) (211 ) (74 ) Decrease in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing (824 ) (844 ) Increase in net income taxes receivable/payable (43 ) (57 ) Other operating activities, net (44 ) (22 ) Net cash used in operating activities (492 ) (745 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (68 ) (60 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired and goodwill, net of cash acquired (783 ) (45 ) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (28 ) (29 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 22 15 Acquisition and development of real estate assets (59 ) - Other investing activities, net 16 4 Net cash used in investing activities (900 ) (115 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 1,070 1,660 Repayment of revolving credit facility (250 ) (629 ) Proceeds from notes payable on real estate 2 - Proceeds from issuance of 5.500% senior notes 495 - Repurchase of common stock - (130 ) Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (8 ) (60 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (97 ) (46 ) Non-controlling interest contributions 1 - Other financing activities, net (21 ) (34 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,192 761 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (44 ) 14 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (244 ) (85 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,371 1,405 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,127 $ 1,320 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 100 $ 39 Income tax payments, net $ 90 $ 82 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Deferred and/or contingent consideration $ 11 $ -

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC guidelines:

(i) Net revenue (ii) Core EBITDA (iii) Business line operating profit/loss (iv) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins (v) Free cash flow (vi) Net debt (vii) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as "core adjusted net income") (viii) Core EPS

These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.

With respect to net revenue, net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. We believe that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the company's overall financial performance because it excludes costs reimbursable by clients that generally have no margin, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business.

With respect to Core EBITDA, business line operating profit/loss, and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of strategic acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from such acquisitions, the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of Core EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use because it does not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The Core EBITDA measure calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt. The company also uses segment operating profit and core EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.

With respect to free cash flow, the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the cash flow generated from operations after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and capital expenditures. With respect to net debt, the company believes that investors use this measure when calculating the company's net leverage ratio.

With respect to core EBITDA, core EPS and core adjusted net income, the company believes that investors may find these measures useful to analyze the underlying performance of operations without the impact of strategic non-core equity investments (Altus Power, Inc. and certain other investments) that are not directly related to our business segments. These can be volatile and are often non-cash in nature.

Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or core adjusted net income), and core EPS, are calculated as follows (in millions, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 126 $ 117 Adjustments: Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions and restructuring activities 41 49 Impact of adjustments on non-controlling interest - (10 ) Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 71 26 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 29 139 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue 14 7 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 1 - Integration and other costs related to acquisitions (1) (4 ) 18 Tax impact of adjusted items and strategic non-core investments (37 ) (56 ) Core net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 241 $ 290 Core diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 0.78 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 308,502,456 315,358,147

Core EBITDA is calculated as follows (in millions, totals may not add due to rounding):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 126 $ 117 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22 8 Net income 148 125 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 158 162 Interest expense, net of interest income 36 28 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (29 ) 28 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 29 139 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue 14 7 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 1 - Integration and other costs related to acquisitions (1) (4 ) 18 Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 71 26 Core EBITDA $ 424 $ 533

_______________

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, integration and other costs related to acquisitions include $17.5 million in deal and integration costs, offset by reversal of $21.7 million in previously recognized transaction-related bonus expense due to change in estimate.

Core EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2024 is calculated as follows (in millions):

Trailing

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 995 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 55 Net income 1,050 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 618 Interest expense, net of interest income 157 Provision for income taxes 193 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 14 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions (1) 40 Costs associated with efficiency and cost-reduction initiatives 50 One-time gain associated with remeasuring an investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary to fair value as of the date the remaining controlling interest was acquired (34 ) Net fair value adjustments on strategic non-core investments 13 Core EBITDA $ 2,101

_______________

(1) During the three months ended March 31, 2024, integration and other costs related to acquisitions include $17.5 million in deal and integration costs, offset by reversal of $21.7 million in previously recognized transaction-related bonus expense due to change in estimate.

Revenue includes client reimbursed pass-through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Reimbursement related to subcontracted vendor work generally has no margin and has been excluded from net revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Consolidated Revenue $ 7,935 $ 7,411 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,491 3,230 Net revenue $ 4,444 $ 4,181

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Property Management Revenue Revenue $ 496 $ 464 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 24 22 Net revenue $ 472 $ 442

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GWS Revenue Revenue $ 5,809 $ 5,338 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 3,467 3,208 Net revenue $ 2,342 $ 2,130

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Facilities Management Revenue Revenue $ 4,067 $ 3,680 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 2,515 2,285 Net revenue $ 1,552 $ 1,395

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Project Management Revenue Revenue $ 1,742 $ 1,658 Less: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 952 923 Net revenue $ 790 $ 735

Below represents a reconciliation of REI business line operating profitability/loss to REI segment operating profit (in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, Real Estate Investments 2024 2023 Investment management operating profit $ 37 $ 43 Global real estate development operating (loss) profit (4 ) 90 Segment overhead (and related adjustments) 1 (2 ) Real estate investments segment operating profit $ 34 $ 131

