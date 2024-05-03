Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Low-income Housing Tax Credit Program in Texas and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Baker Tilly:

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

Senior government relations advisors at Butler Snow LLP, J. Carley Butler and Esme Thoman sit down with hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson on this episode of BuzzHouse. Together, they take a deep dive into the creation of Texas' low-income housing tax credit program (LIHTC), offering valuable insights into the legislative and regulatory process, the need for state tax credit legislation and the implementation details of the program. The discussion also covers other notable affordable housing legislative programs that could potentially aid other states in addressing their shortfalls in affordable housing. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Special guest

Carley Butler | Butler Snow LLP

Carley is a member of Butler Snow's Regulatory and Government Group. Her practice is focused on governmental relations, regulatory and public affairs and strategic business consulting and advocacy.

Esme Thoman | Butler Snow LLP

Esme is a member of Butler Snow's Regulatory and Government group. Her practice is focused on governmental relations, regulatory and public affairs and strategic business consulting and advocacy.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit the Baker Tilly multifamily housing page.

