Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 15:14
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Low-income Housing Tax Credit Program in Texas and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Baker Tilly:

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

Senior government relations advisors at Butler Snow LLP, J. Carley Butler and Esme Thoman sit down with hosts Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson on this episode of BuzzHouse. Together, they take a deep dive into the creation of Texas' low-income housing tax credit program (LIHTC), offering valuable insights into the legislative and regulatory process, the need for state tax credit legislation and the implementation details of the program. The discussion also covers other notable affordable housing legislative programs that could potentially aid other states in addressing their shortfalls in affordable housing. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Special guest

Carley Butler | Butler Snow LLP

Carley is a member of Butler Snow's Regulatory and Government Group. Her practice is focused on governmental relations, regulatory and public affairs and strategic business consulting and advocacy.

Esme Thoman | Butler Snow LLP

Esme is a member of Butler Snow's Regulatory and Government group. Her practice is focused on governmental relations, regulatory and public affairs and strategic business consulting and advocacy.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit the Baker Tilly multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.