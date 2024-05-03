Americas Generators, Inc.: Americas Generators Delivers Custom Generators in as Little as 2 Weeks

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Americas Generators, a leader in backup generator solutions, today announced an industry-first rapid customization service that delivers custom diesel generator sets to clients within just two weeks. This significant improvement in delivery times sets a new industry standard for speed and reliability in critical power supply.

To achieve these faster customization speeds, Americas Generators has expanded its team, bringing in additional staff skilled in engineering and product management. Americas Generators increased the quantity of in-stock generators to over 300 to offer this just-in-time custom product. This expansion not only accelerates the customization process but also enhances the precision and quality of each tailored generator.

Traditionally, obtaining a custom generator could span several months to over a year from design to delivery. Now, Americas Generators has reshaped the landscape, allowing customers to configure in-stock diesel generators to match specific needs in a fraction of the usual time.

Eric Johnston, CEO of Americas Generators, highlights the impact of this initiative: "In our fast-paced world, reliable power is crucial. Our clients operate on tight schedules where delays can result in lost revenue and missed opportunities. By delivering custom generators in as little as two weeks, we provide not only rapid power solutions but also a competitive advantage and peace of mind."

While many customizations can be completed in as little as two weeks, more complex adjustments may take longer. Factors such as highly specific technical requirements or the integration of advanced features can extend the customization timeline. Americas Generators is dedicated to transparency and will provide realistic timelines during the consultation phase, ensuring clients are well informed about their expected delivery schedule.

Americas Generators' enhanced customization service caters to a wide range of industries, including construction, data centers, healthcare, and emergency services, ensuring that these sectors have access to power when it is most critical. With over 300 generators in stock, customers can select the required voltage, frequency, and additional features like trailers for mobility and external fuel tanks for extended operation.

The lineup includes:

Tier 4 Final Generators: These fully mobile and rental-grade generators meet stringent emissions standards and are ideal for environmentally sensitive areas.

EPA Certified Generators: Compliant with EPA certification standards and UL2200 listed, these generators are designed for critical applications in healthcare, data centers, and industrial settings.

Export Generators: Tailored for international markets, these units meet various regional requirements and offer reliable power solutions for global clients.

Each generator is crafted with utmost precision, maintaining the high-quality standards that Americas Generators is renowned for. This ensures that, regardless of the location or compliance requirements, there is a suitable power solution available.

With over 30 years of experience, Americas Generators continues to lead in providing dependable generator sets for global clients across commercial and industrial sectors, committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

