Gillett, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - GEMZ Corp (OTC Pink: GMZP), a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BadgerBloX Homes Inc., specializing in shipping container conversions, is now active in the U.S. federal government's System for Award Management (SAM). The Company is status: ACTIVE with the assignment of the Company's own unique Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Cage Program. This milestone will enable BadgerBlox to bid and accept government contracts and provides a significant expansion in BadgerBloX's capabilities and opportunities for growth.

BadgerBlox specializes in container conversion, transforming shipping containers into homes, vacation properties, portable office, and workspace containers. With a focus on catering to the specific requirements and preferences of each customer, the company offers entry-level, mid-level, and upgraded high-end conversion options.

The approval to bid and accept government contracts presents a unique opportunity for BadgerBlox to make a meaningful impact in providing sustainable and efficient housing solutions. The company can now pursue federal government contracts for long-term housing solutions and disaster relief projects, which are critical issues facing communities today.

Chris Schrubey, CEO of BadgerBlox Homes Inc., expressed his excitement about this new opportunity, stating, "We're very excited about the potential to leverage our expertise and resources to address pressing housing needs within the federal government. There are tremendous contract opportunities ahead, and we're committed to delivering innovative solutions that make a difference."

In addition to obtaining approval for government contracts, BadgerBlox Homes Inc. has also been assigned a CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) code, further solidifying the Company's ability to bid for government projects.

This achievement marks a significant step forward for BadgerBlox Homes Inc. as it continues to innovate and provide sustainable housing solutions to communities in need. The company's commitment to addressing the housing shortage and its dedication to sustainability make it a valuable partner for the federal government in its efforts to provide safe and efficient housing solutions.

As we look to the future, BadgerBlox Homes Inc. stands ready to collaborate with government agencies and other partners to develop and implement sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of communities across the nation. Together, we can build a better, more sustainable future, one container at a time.

