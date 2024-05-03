Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A2PGZD | ISIN: SE0012323715 | Ticker-Symbol: 3UA
Frankfurt
03.05.24
11:17 Uhr
7,240 Euro
+1,650
+29,52 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Karnov Group AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Karnov Group AB (publ) receives observation status

Idag, den 3 maj 2024, offentliggjorde Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC och Long
Path Partners LP genom bolaget Goldcup 35013 AB ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Karnov Group AB (publ). 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
Karnov Group AB (publ) (KAR, ISIN-kod SE0012323715, orderboks-ID 172049) ska
ges observationsstatus. 

Today, on May 3, 2024, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC and Long Path Partners LP
disclosed, through the company Goldcup 35013 AB, a public takeover offer to the
other shareholders in Karnov Group AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Karnov Group AB (publ) (KAR, ISIN-code SE0012323715, order book ID 172049)
shall be given observation status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
