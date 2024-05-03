Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Karnov Group AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / Karnov Group AB (publ) receives observation status

Idag, den 3 maj 2024, offentliggjorde Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC och Long Path Partners LP genom bolaget Goldcup 35013 AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Karnov Group AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Karnov Group AB (publ) (KAR, ISIN-kod SE0012323715, orderboks-ID 172049) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, on May 3, 2024, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC and Long Path Partners LP disclosed, through the company Goldcup 35013 AB, a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in Karnov Group AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Karnov Group AB (publ) (KAR, ISIN-code SE0012323715, order book ID 172049) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB