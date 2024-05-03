AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Damaan Islamic Insurance Company 'BEEMA' Q.P.S.C. (Beema) (Qatar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Beema's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Beema is a takaful insurer and operates through a hybrid model, whereby the shareholders' fund charges the policyholders' fund (PHF) a Wakala fee based on gross written contributions (GWC) and a Mudarabah fee based on investment income.

Beema's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best assesses the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation on a combined basis, including its policyholders' and shareholders' funds, due to the strength of domestic regulation and requirement that the shareholders' fund would have to support the PHF. Other positive balance sheet strength factors include the company's track record of internal capital generation through the retention of earnings and Beema's ability to accumulate surpluses within the PHF whilst regularly distributing surplus back to policyholders. At year-end 2023, Beema reported capital and surplus of QAR 715.6 million (inclusive of QAR 210.6 million of accumulated policyholder surplus), an 11.8% increase as compared with year-end 2022.

AM Best views Beema's operating performance as strong. The company has consistently reported robust technical performance, with a five-year (2019-2023) weighted average combined ratio of 79.7%, as calculated by AM Best. Whilst a small component of overall earnings, investment returns have continued to be positive in each of the past five years. Earnings are well balanced between shareholders' and policyholders' with both funds achieving consistent growth over the past 10 years.

Beema holds a leading position within its domestic insurance market, as the second largest takaful player by GWC. The company has good diversification by line of business, offering a range of Sharia-compliant insurance products. In 2023, Beema wrote GWC of QAR 401.3 million (USD 110.9 million). The business profile assessment is constrained by the company's geographic concentration and limited competitive position in Qatar's insurance market.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503996744/en/

Contacts:

Romeo Berti

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0267

romeo.berti@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Michael Dunckley, CFA

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0312

michael.dunckley@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com