03.05.2024
Uniting for Water Rights: Kohler Co. Joins Forces With Leaders and Advocates To Address Global Water Challenges

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Kohler Co.

Originally published by Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainable Living Officer at Kohler Co. on LinkedIn

Water is a basic human right, yet millions of people in our own country - and billions around the globe - don't have running water or toilets in their homes.

Don't get me wrong, we have made progress in addressing this unacceptable condition - thanks in a large part to legislation like the Water for the World Act of 2014, the efforts of late Senator Paul Simon, who was the inspiration for the Act, his wife Patti Simon, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Samantha Power and USAID, Bruno Pigott and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and organizations and coalitions like IAPMO, the Millennium Water Alliance (MWA) and WaterAid America, among so many others from the public and private sector.

And so much more needs to be done.

My message to a group of bipartisan leaders, plumbing industry executives and water advocates in Washington yesterday: We might be competitors outside of this room, but when it comes to solving water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges, we must be collaborators and accelerate our collective efforts if we want to achieve sustainable and equitable water and sanitation for all.

Kohler Co. is in!

