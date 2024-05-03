Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2024 | 16:58
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bonzun AB (publ) is updated

On November 20, 2023, Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation
status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
Company's financial position. 

Today, May 3, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has entered into a letter of intent on a reverse takeover under
which the Company inter alia will acquire all shares in Reltime AS, and the
current shareholders of Reltime AS will receive new shares corresponding to
approximately 91-92 percent of the total number of shares in the Company as
consideration. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bonzun AB (publ) (BONZUN, ISIN code
SE0017082506, order book ID 101907). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.