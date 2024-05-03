Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Beammwave AB (Record Id 262928)

With effect from May 06, 2024, the subscription units in Beammwave AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 15, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: BEAMMW UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022061222 Order book ID: 334874 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 06, 2024, the paid subscription units in Beammwave AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 04, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BEAMMW BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022061230 Order book ID: 334876 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB