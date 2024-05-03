Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
03.05.24
09:06 Uhr
0,268 Euro
-0,004
-1,47 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2024 | 16:58
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Beammwave AB (Record Id 262928)

With effect from May 06, 2024, the subscription units in Beammwave AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 15, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   BEAMMW UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022061222              
Order book ID:  334874                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 06, 2024, the paid subscription units in Beammwave AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including June 04, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   BEAMMW BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022061230              
Order book ID:  334876                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
