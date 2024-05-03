Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 17:06
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MAY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The May edition of FinTech Magazine includes an exclusive interview with Old Mutual's May Govender and TruStage's Danielle Sesko.

LONDON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with May Govender, Chief Information Officer at Old Mutual, on how cloud migration drives the company's transformation journey.

"As an insurance organisation, it's imperative for us to stay abreast of these customer trends and meet their evolving expectations."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Absa Group, TruStage, Woodruff Sawyer and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 digital wallets.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-may-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302135661.html

