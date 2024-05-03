Comcast Corporation: Comcast Earns VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / We are proud to announce that Comcast has been recognized as a 5 Star Employer in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The award is a testament to our longstanding commitment to creating meaningful employment opportunities and fostering an inclusive company culture for military-connected talent.

"The extraordinary efforts of Comcast Cable to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards," said George Altman, President of VETS Indexes.

"Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at Comcast Cable stood out from the rest. Congratulations to Comcast Cable on this outstanding achievement!" Altman said.

VETS Indexes' annual assessment of employers focuses on areas such as veteran hiring and retention data, the integration of veteran-friendly policies, support for National Guard and Reserve members, and assistance provided to military spouses and families. The 5 Star Employer Award represents the organization's highest honor.

"We are honored to be named a 5 Star Employer for the fourth year in a row," said Mona Dexter, Comcast NBCUniversal's Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs. "Our commitment to the military community is central to our mission and values at Comcast NBCUniversal."

We have benefited greatly from having a strong network of military-connected team members across our organization, and this award reinforces our dedication to continuously enhancing our inclusive workplace and to creating avenues where the unique talents of veterans and their families are recognized and valued.

MONA DEXTER

Comcast NBCUniversal's Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs

Comcast NBCUniversal has hired more than 21,000 veterans, military spouses, and National Guard and Reserve members since 2015. As part of our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and empowering workplace for our military-connected teammates, we offer several unique benefits and programs, including our Veterans Network Employee Resource Group, a dedicated Military Concierge service, Guard and Reserve Leave, Differential Pay, and Military Spouse Transfer Assistance.

In addition to our VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer designation, Comcast NBCUniversal was also recognized as one of nation's top companies for veterans in the Military Times' "Best for Vets" rankings, as a Gold-level Military Friendly® and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer by Viqtory Media, and as a Top Veteran Employer by Military.com.





