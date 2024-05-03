Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 17:38
AEG Recognized As Corporation of the Year by Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / On April 19, 2024, the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC) presented the Corporation of the Year Award to AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment, for the work the company has been doing towards the advancement of Los Angeles-based African American businesses.

The award was received by Christina Tulfo, AEG's Supplier Diversity Manager, during the Chamber's 30th Annual Economic Awards Gala which highlights and recognizes corporations, small businesses, and individuals who have been most responsive to the African American community.

"Receiving this award is a great honor for our organization and confirms the alignment in our two organization's visions," said Christina Tulfo. "Like our GLAAACC partners, we advocate equity for our African American-owned businesses and continue to develop strategies that promote their growth. We look forward to further collaborating with GLAAACC, at the national level, to ensure African American-owned businesses achieve further economic success." added Maricruz Saucedo, VP Supply Chain and Operations Strategy.

"Through persistent outreach, internally and externally, AEG continues to partner with these amazing businesses," said Scott Bosarge, SVP, Business Services, for AEG. "It starts with the AEG internal stakeholders and their dedication to ensure we're positioned properly and transparently, while intentionally engaging our community partners when opportunities arise."

The Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC) was established in 1991 by a group of business owners and executives led by Gene Hale, President of G&C Equipment Corporation and the late Homer Broome, former president of Marvid Associates. Their vision was to create an organization that would serve as an advocate for African American-owned business enterprises and to promote their growth and expansion into the international arena. To learn more about the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce, please click here.

Gene Hale (Chairman, GLAAACC), Cameron Onumah (Head of Southern California Policy, GLAAACC) and Angela Gibson Shaw (President, GLAAACC) pose with Christina Tulfo (Supplier Diversity Manager, AEG).



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
