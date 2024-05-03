ASSYSTEM: Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 May 2024

INFORMATION AVAILABLE CONCERNING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD

ON 24 MAY 2024

Paris, on 3 May 2024, Assystem S.A. (ISIN : FR0000074148 - ASY), invites its shareholders to participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 May 2024 at 9:30 a.m, at the Centre de Conférences Etoile Saint Honoré, 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris.

The prior convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 17 April 2024 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

This notice together with the other preparatory documents concerning this Annual General Meeting as provided by the article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are now available on the Assystem's website: https://www.assystem.com/en/investors/general-meeting/.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 6,500 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

For more information please visit www.assystem.com/ Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

