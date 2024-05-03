The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) presented Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of the medical-fish-skin company Kerecis, with the President's Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The award was announced at the annual EWMA Innovation Forum.

Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis, receives the President's Wound Care Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Kirsi Isoherranen, President of European Wound Care Association (EWMA). (Photo: Business Wire)

This award celebrates individuals who have "demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, making significant strides in advancing wound care solutions and improving patient lives." In its announcement, the EWMA stated that Sigurjonsson "exemplifies the essence of entrepreneurship with his groundbreaking work in tissue regeneration."

Under Sigurjonsson's leadership, Kerecis has developed products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. The products are primarily used to treat chronic and acute wounds, burns, surgical wounds and trauma. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products and are cost effective. To date, tens of thousands of patients have benefitted from being treated with Kerecis fish skin.

"Receiving this award is a milestone in our journey-from idea to life-changing impact. It's truly gratifying for me to see my invention succeed and significantly improve health outcomes. Kerecis remains dedicated to the entrepreneurial spirit, always listening to and learning from doctors and patients. We will continue pushing science's boundaries to meet their needs and advance medical treatment," said Sigurjonsson.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products and are found cost effective. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally.

Kerecis is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis' expanding product portfolio includes SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in hospital operating rooms; GraftGuide®, which is mostly sold to burn centers; and MariGen® and Shield, which are sold to healthcare facilities to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, as well as post-Moh's surgery wounds.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis' products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. Kerecis is part of Coloplast, the leading global supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

