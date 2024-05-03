Bank Of Idaho Holding Co: Dimick Completes GSBC's Prestigious Executive Development Institute

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Caleb Dimick, Chief Banking Officer at Bank of Idaho, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) Executive Development Institute for Community Bankers (EDI) as a member of its 10th cohort.

"As a leader in banking, I'm thrilled to have completed the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado's EDI program," Dimick said. "EDI has given me invaluable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of banking and finance. A special thanks to Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho Chairman, President, and CEO, for his support. I feel more empowered to better serve our customers and drive sustainable success for our organization."

EDI participants are bold, forward-thinking leaders in their organizations who have been identified as up-and-coming C-suite leaders for their organizations. EDI is designed to provide each participant with individual and bank-specific resources that contribute directly to their individual development plans and banks' strategic plans.

"EDI is helping community banks develop their future executives in support of the bank's succession plan," said GSBC President & CEO Michael Stevens. "It is reassuring to see Caleb's passion for the industry, his community, and his customers. GSBC is proud to have been a part of his development."

Dimick was one of 14 community bankers who graduated from the program during a ceremony on April 23, 2024 in Broomfield, Colorado. Dimick has worked with Bank of Idaho since December 2015 and currently serves as Chief Banking Officer, overseeing all customer-facing departments and sales activities and deposit operations. He is a graduate of Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Bank of Idaho is a regional community bank providing a range of business, personal, commercial, mortgage, and wealth management products and services to customers and communities across Southern Idaho and Eastern Washington. Bank of Idaho Holding Company common stock is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol "BOID." For more information, visit www.bankofidaho.com.

