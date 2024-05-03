Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 16:19
Boliden AB: Confirmation of insurance claim for Rönnskär

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the fire that destroyed Rönnskär's tank house in June 2023, Boliden has now received confirmation that the primary insurance company fully assumes its part of the insurance claim. Boliden will therefore report an income of SEK 2.4 billion affecting the result for the second quarter of 2024. Thereafter, the insurance proceeds are expected to be paid out over time. However, the payment plan has not yet been determined.

At the time of the fire, Rönnskär's total insurance coverage amounted to SEK 3.4 billion, split between a primary insurance with a limit of SEK 2.4 billion, and an excess insurance applicable on top of the primary insurance, with an additional coverage of SEK 1 billion.

After this confirmation, the excess insurance claim process, as well as discussions with the primary insurance company around the payment plan, will continue.

For further information, please contact:
 Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
+46 70 453 65 88
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/confirmation-of-insurance-claim-for-ronnskar,c3973151

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3973151/2777628.pdf

SOURCE Boliden

© 2024 PR Newswire
