GCL Technology says revenue and profits fell in 2023 due to losses on certain assets, higher financing costs, and an uptick in R&D spending. GCL Technology Holdings said revenue fell by 6. 2% to CNY 33. 70 billion ($4. 65 billion) in 2023, from CNY 35. 93 billion a year earlier. Profit attributable to owners decreased 84. 3% year on year to CNY 2. 51 billion. The company attributed its performance to losses on certain asset holdings, higher financing and administrative costs, and rising R&D spending, which hit CNY 1. 87 billion, up 11. 1% from 2022. GCL Technology said it plans a share buyback ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...