Ververica enhances data security protocols and introduces new Trust Center platform for security transparency and alerts.

Ververica, a comprehensive streaming data platform provider, announces the achievement of ISO 27001 certification, a significant milestone in its commitment to data security and governance. This certification is internationally recognized as the gold standard for information security management systems (ISMS), and demonstrates the company's commitment to protecting sensitive corporate and customer data against emerging cyber threats.

For Ververica and its customers, this ensures that data is managed under the strictest security protocols, enhancing trust and confidence in Ververica's ability to handle sensitive information securely and effectively.

Ververica's security operations utilize Vanta, a trusted third-party management platform, for rigorous real-time monitoring and security alerts. To further enhance transparency and customer trust, Ververica has introduced a dedicated Trust Center webpage where stakeholders and potential customers can review live detailed information about security and privacy protocols. This framework not only adheres to global compliance standards but also aims to advance industry benchmarks in data security and transparency.

"Receiving the ISO 27001 certification is not just an achievement-it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to security at every level of our operations," stated Sergei Valukhov, Head of Security and Compliance at Ververica. "This milestone is a vital part of our strategy to enhance our security measures continually and our additional security certifications. Our aim is not just to meet, but to establish new benchmarks for data security within the tech industry."

Ververica's adherence to stringent compliance standards is a testament to its dedication to building and maintaining trust within the market. For more information about Ververica and to view the real-time updates on its security protocols, visit the Trust Center: trust.ververica.com.

About Ververica:

Ververica enables its customers to unlock the value of their data. Ververica's comprehensive streaming data platform supports a wide range of deployment options from a fully-managed, cloud-native service (Ververica Cloud) to on-premise software (Ververica Platform). Founded by the original creators of open-source Apache Flink®, Ververica has the experience and knowledge to continue leading the innovation of streaming data technologies. This leadership is demonstrated through contributions to open-source software projects, an extensive streaming data learning environment (Ververica Academy), and leading the Apache Flink and streaming data conference, Flink Forward. Discover more at www.ververica.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503148645/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Evans

Sevans PR

sarah@sevanspr.com