Dow Jones News
03.05.2024 | 18:49
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-May-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         71.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          68.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 69.7661p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,225,715 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,225,715) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      69.7661p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1800               71.20       13:14:32          00069829078TRLO0      XLON 
581                71.20       13:14:32          00069829079TRLO0      XLON 
7166               71.20       13:14:32          00069829080TRLO0      XLON 
3170               71.00       13:16:41          00069829109TRLO0      XLON 
5394               71.00       13:16:41          00069829110TRLO0      XLON 
2375               70.40       13:25:05          00069829321TRLO0      XLON 
6319               70.40       13:25:05          00069829322TRLO0      XLON 
9726               69.60       13:42:54          00069831025TRLO0      XLON 
7855               69.20       14:00:50          00069831636TRLO0      XLON 
2346               69.20       14:00:50          00069831637TRLO0      XLON 
9132               69.20       14:00:50          00069831638TRLO0      XLON 
4819               68.80       14:14:40          00069832162TRLO0      XLON 
2438               68.80       14:14:40          00069832163TRLO0      XLON 
1108               68.80       15:10:40          00069835657TRLO0      XLON 
12886               69.60       16:05:02          00069838329TRLO0      XLON 
5308               69.60       16:05:02          00069838330TRLO0      XLON 
22898               69.60       16:05:02          00069838331TRLO0      XLON 
2344               69.60       16:05:02          00069838332TRLO0      XLON 
7276               69.40       16:05:33          00069838344TRLO0      XLON 
1545               69.40       16:05:34          00069838345TRLO0      XLON 
3455               69.40       16:05:34          00069838346TRLO0      XLON 
5067               69.40       16:11:33          00069838629TRLO0      XLON 
6764               69.40       16:11:33          00069838630TRLO0      XLON 
1462               69.40       16:14:07          00069838757TRLO0      XLON 
5389               69.40       16:14:07          00069838758TRLO0      XLON 
8352               69.80       16:14:07          00069838759TRLO0      XLON 
5429               69.40       16:14:08          00069838760TRLO0      XLON 
200                70.00       16:22:38          00069839211TRLO0      XLON 
2788               70.00       16:22:38          00069839212TRLO0      XLON 
44608               70.00       16:22:38          00069839213TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  319522 
EQS News ID:  1895593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 12:16 ET (16:16 GMT)

