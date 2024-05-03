Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers: Leading the Charge Towards Sustainable Transportation Solutions with $18 Million in Grants

Empowering Ohio's Electric Mobility: Universal EV Chargers Breaks Ground in the Buckeye State

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Universal EV Chargers, a dynamic leader in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement: securing a remarkable $18 million in grants across 135 locations in 11 states. Universal EV Chargers is not just providing charging stations; it's offering comprehensive solutions to the challenges faced by EV drivers.

As the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions continues to surge, Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group, stands out for its commitment to innovation and sustainability. These grants represent a significant stride forward in Universal EV Chargers' mission to address the pressing concerns of EV drivers.

Understanding the paramount importance of alleviating range anxiety and enhancing accessibility, Universal EV Chargers has developed the Universal EV Fast Charging Network. This network exemplifies the company's solution-oriented ethos, offering tailored, cutting-edge solutions to meet the diverse needs of EV drivers. By leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships, Universal EV Chargers ensures seamless charging experiences, empowering drivers to embark on their journeys with confidence.

"At Universal EV Chargers, we are not merely deploying charging stations; we are providing holistic solutions to the challenges faced by EV drivers," remarked Hemal Doshi, CEO at Universal EV Chargers. "Our focus on innovation and sustainability drives us to create accessible and hassle-free charging experiences for all."

Established in 2019 as a division of Universal Green Group, Universal EV Chargers builds upon a legacy of sustainability established in 2008. With an unwavering commitment to technological advancement and environmental stewardship, Universal EV Chargers is pioneering progress towards a cleaner, greener future.

Breaking Ground in Ohio:

Universal EV Chargers is proud to announce that we have broken ground in Ohio to install Universal EV chargers. In partnership with the Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund Program (DMTF) and Ohio EPA, we will install 3 dual-port chargers at each location, contributing to the accessibility of EV charging infrastructure in the state.

As Universal EV Chargers continues to expand its Universal EV Charging Network, it remains at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution. By prioritizing solutions over mere infrastructure, Universal EV Chargers is driving positive change and paving the way for a sustainable tomorrow.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Megha Thacker

Company: Universal EV Chargers

Phone: 214-842-6721

Email: megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com

About Universal EV Chargers: Universal EV Chargers is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to driving the transition to sustainable transportation. By offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of EV drivers, Universal EV Chargers aims to make EV charging accessible and hassle-free for all. As a division of Universal Green Group, Universal EV Chargers builds upon a legacy of sustainability established in 2008, championing progress towards a cleaner, greener future.

Notable Grants:

Universal EV Chargers secured grants from various programs, including:

Tennessee TDOT NEVI Program: $4,740,644.00 for 8 locations

Illinois Driving a cleaner Illinois VW Program: $5,880,000 for 44 locations

Maine Rural Level 2 EV Charging EVI FON: $210,000 for 21 locations

