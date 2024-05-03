Travefy Named 2024 'Agent Support Solution Provider of the Year' by TravelTech Breakthrough

Prestigious annual awards program recognizes Travefy as a standout travel technology product and company.

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Travefy, a leading innovator for itinerary, proposal and client management tools for travel professionals, has announced it's been selected as "Agent Support Solution Provider of the Year' in the second annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel and hospitality technology companies, products and services around the world.





Travefy Wins "Agent Support Solution Provider Of The Year"

Travefy Winner of "Agent Support Solution Provider Of The Year" 2024





Travefy is an all-in-one platform that provides travel agents the tools they need to work with clients and run their business on a daily basis. Travefy's suite of tools includes proposal tools to streamline the sales process, professional itinerary management, client management CRM, credit card authorization, a website and landing page builder for marketing, and more.

Travefy also continues to sign key partnerships in the industry with leading consortias like Virtuoso, Internova, and more, as well as exclusive relations with host agencies. Travel also continues to build relationships with top suppliers like ALG Vacations, Viator, Project Expedition, ExpediaTAAP and more to help bridge the gap between travel professionals and managing their client's bookings.

"Our mission is to help power the success of travel professionals and our focus is always on the incredible value we can provide to Travel Advisors that we serve, as a way to help them more efficiently sell travel and grow their businesses," said David Chait, CEO and Founder, Travefy. "This award from TravelTech Breakthrough gives our team excitement for everything that lies ahead. We're committed to continually enhancing the Travefy experience for our users with groundbreaking new tools, integrations and partnerships that mark a leap forward in the travel industry."

About Travefy

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Our award-winning suite of itinerary, proposal, client management, and marketing tools helps Travel Advisors and professionals save time, impress clients, and sell more.

Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations. Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes among other publications, and has won numerous industry honors, including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

For more information, please see: https://travefy.com.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel & hospitality technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more.

For more information, visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.

