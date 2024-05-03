Regulatory News:

AFD (Agence Française de Développement) today announced that it filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document containing the annual financial report with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 26 April 2024, under the number D.24-0346.

The document is available free of charge to the public under the conditions laid down by current regulations and can be downloaded from the Investors section of the AFD website under the heading "Financial reports" (https://www.afd.fr/en/ressources/2023-universal-registration-document). The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2023 annual financial report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, annual financial statements, management report and related Statutory Auditors' reports;

the report on corporate governance;

the statement of non-financial performance.

