Epitomeseeds.com, Inc.: Iced Out Genetics Now Ships Legal Marijuana Nationwide: Propelling Online Weed Sales

BATTLE CREEK, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / The founders of Iced Out Genetics, a virtual dispensary from Michigan, are happy to announce that they now ship their top-shelf wide selection of weed to all 50 states, with an extensive catalog boasting over 900+ premium strains and counting. This is a response to the landmark decision recently that underscores the recognized medical benefits of cannabis and signifies significant advancement for the industry.

Commenting on the expansion, a representative from Iced Out Genetics remarked, "Until recently, our products were exclusively available in states with legalized marijuana. However, with the increasing legalization of cannabis across the country, shipping marijuana presents a significant growth opportunity for the industry. As federal legalization looms on the horizon, we are gearing up to mail orders to this burgeoning $100 billion market, poised for exponential growth year after year."

IcedOutGenetics is the only mail order marijuana company to offer same day shipping to all 50 states. They carry all the popular products in the Cannabis Market such as seeds and flowers. Many people in the United States live in rural areas have limited access to weed and www.icedoutgenetics.com is the best solution to Order Weed Online.

In a strategic move to streamline the purchasing process, Iced Out Genetics has eliminated the requirement for a med id. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to making top-tier cannabis products accessible to all consumers.

About Iced Out Genetics

Iced Out Genetics offers Premium Michigan grown cannabis that can be legally shipped in the mail to all 50 states, no doctors recommendation required. All mail order weed is shipped out of Michigan sourced from the legal market. For more information, please visit

Contact:

Email: info@icedoutgenetics.com

Website: Iced Out Genetics www.icedoutgenetics.com

Phone: +1 269-205-3107

Disclaimer:

Iced Out Genetics promotes responsible cannabis use. Consumers are advised to ensure compliance with local regulations and laws before making a purchase.

