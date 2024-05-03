DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-May-2024 / 20:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3rd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6360 GBP1.4000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6260 GBP1.3860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6322 GBP1.3972

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,209,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 363 1.6340 XDUB 08:49:56 00028867401TRDU1 1,800 1.6340 XDUB 08:49:56 00028867400TRDU1 2,536 1.6340 XDUB 09:04:09 00028867542TRDU1 746 1.6300 XDUB 09:14:00 00028867611TRDU1 1,734 1.6300 XDUB 09:14:00 00028867612TRDU1 10 1.6340 XDUB 09:51:10 00028868261TRDU1 200 1.6340 XDUB 09:51:10 00028868263TRDU1 1,835 1.6340 XDUB 09:51:10 00028868262TRDU1 202 1.6340 XDUB 10:10:21 00028868380TRDU1 1,470 1.6340 XDUB 10:44:15 00028868589TRDU1 3,200 1.6340 XDUB 10:44:15 00028868588TRDU1 4,820 1.6340 XDUB 10:44:15 00028868587TRDU1 621 1.6260 XDUB 11:10:18 00028868776TRDU1 1,534 1.6260 XDUB 11:10:18 00028868777TRDU1 8 1.6300 XDUB 12:13:53 00028869253TRDU1 805 1.6300 XDUB 12:14:07 00028869263TRDU1 1,700 1.6300 XDUB 12:14:07 00028869260TRDU1 2,501 1.6300 XDUB 12:14:07 00028869261TRDU1 4,240 1.6320 XDUB 13:02:37 00028869704TRDU1 1,062 1.6360 XDUB 13:37:44 00028870266TRDU1 3,329 1.6340 XDUB 13:37:55 00028870269TRDU1 1,139 1.6300 XDUB 13:52:21 00028870605TRDU1 1,143 1.6300 XDUB 13:52:21 00028870604TRDU1 2,187 1.6280 XDUB 14:36:05 00028871086TRDU1 868 1.6360 XDUB 14:47:50 00028871269TRDU1 540 1.6360 XDUB 14:49:50 00028871297TRDU1 1,756 1.6360 XDUB 14:49:50 00028871298TRDU1 166 1.6340 XDUB 14:51:50 00028871364TRDU1 2,197 1.6340 XDUB 14:51:50 00028871363TRDU1 2,246 1.6320 XDUB 14:51:50 00028871365TRDU1 693 1.6300 XDUB 15:22:45 00028871913TRDU1 1,635 1.6300 XDUB 15:22:45 00028871912TRDU1 2,358 1.6300 XDUB 15:35:29 00028872069TRDU1 1,070 1.6340 XDUB 15:48:09 00028872238TRDU1 1,481 1.6340 XDUB 15:48:09 00028872239TRDU1 165 1.6340 XDUB 16:08:34 00028872788TRDU1 377 1.6340 XDUB 16:08:34 00028872786TRDU1 1,452 1.6340 XDUB 16:08:34 00028872787TRDU1 2,071 1.6320 XDUB 16:08:53 00028872798TRDU1 2,460 1.6320 XDUB 16:08:53 00028872799TRDU1 1,849 1.6300 XDUB 16:22:09 00028873038TRDU1 2,431 1.6300 XDUB 16:22:09 00028873040TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 85 1.3860 XLON 11:11:18 00028868778TRDU1 947 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869264TRDU1 136 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869262TRDU1 112 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869259TRDU1 451 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869258TRDU1 127 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869257TRDU1 1,728 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869256TRDU1 4,737 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869255TRDU1 1,638 1.3940 XLON 12:14:07 00028869254TRDU1 2,000 1.3940 XLON 12:46:26 00028869565TRDU1 915 1.3940 XLON 12:46:26 00028869566TRDU1 3,134 1.3960 XLON 13:02:37 00028869703TRDU1 1,695 1.4000 XLON 13:38:26 00028870277TRDU1 1,128 1.4000 XLON 13:38:26 00028870276TRDU1 5,848 1.4000 XLON 14:51:50 00028871362TRDU1 1,093 1.3980 XLON 15:04:26 00028871640TRDU1 1,815 1.3980 XLON 15:04:28 00028871641TRDU1 2,513 1.4000 XLON 16:22:09 00028873041TRDU1 1,573 1.4000 XLON 16:22:09 00028873039TRDU1 216 1.4000 XLON 16:22:09 00028873037TRDU1 3,109 1.4000 XLON 16:22:09 00028873036TRDU1

