Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:06 Uhr
1,602 Euro
+0,036
+2,30 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6201,66423:01
Dow Jones News
03.05.2024 | 21:31
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-May-2024 / 20:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
03 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3rd of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6360     GBP1.4000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6260     GBP1.3860 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6322     GBP1.3972

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,209,030 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    363   1.6340        XDUB     08:49:56      00028867401TRDU1 
    1,800  1.6340        XDUB     08:49:56      00028867400TRDU1 
    2,536  1.6340        XDUB     09:04:09      00028867542TRDU1 
     746  1.6300        XDUB     09:14:00      00028867611TRDU1 
    1,734  1.6300        XDUB     09:14:00      00028867612TRDU1 
      10  1.6340        XDUB     09:51:10      00028868261TRDU1 
     200  1.6340        XDUB     09:51:10      00028868263TRDU1 
    1,835  1.6340        XDUB     09:51:10      00028868262TRDU1 
     202  1.6340        XDUB     10:10:21      00028868380TRDU1 
    1,470  1.6340        XDUB     10:44:15      00028868589TRDU1 
    3,200  1.6340        XDUB     10:44:15      00028868588TRDU1 
    4,820  1.6340        XDUB     10:44:15      00028868587TRDU1 
     621  1.6260        XDUB     11:10:18      00028868776TRDU1 
    1,534  1.6260        XDUB     11:10:18      00028868777TRDU1 
       8  1.6300        XDUB     12:13:53      00028869253TRDU1 
     805  1.6300        XDUB     12:14:07      00028869263TRDU1 
    1,700  1.6300        XDUB     12:14:07      00028869260TRDU1 
    2,501  1.6300        XDUB     12:14:07      00028869261TRDU1 
    4,240  1.6320        XDUB     13:02:37      00028869704TRDU1 
    1,062  1.6360        XDUB     13:37:44      00028870266TRDU1 
    3,329  1.6340        XDUB     13:37:55      00028870269TRDU1 
    1,139  1.6300        XDUB     13:52:21      00028870605TRDU1 
    1,143  1.6300        XDUB     13:52:21      00028870604TRDU1 
    2,187  1.6280        XDUB     14:36:05      00028871086TRDU1 
     868  1.6360        XDUB     14:47:50      00028871269TRDU1 
     540  1.6360        XDUB     14:49:50      00028871297TRDU1 
    1,756  1.6360        XDUB     14:49:50      00028871298TRDU1 
     166  1.6340        XDUB     14:51:50      00028871364TRDU1 
    2,197  1.6340        XDUB     14:51:50      00028871363TRDU1 
    2,246  1.6320        XDUB     14:51:50      00028871365TRDU1 
     693  1.6300        XDUB     15:22:45      00028871913TRDU1 
    1,635  1.6300        XDUB     15:22:45      00028871912TRDU1 
    2,358  1.6300        XDUB     15:35:29      00028872069TRDU1 
    1,070  1.6340        XDUB     15:48:09      00028872238TRDU1 
    1,481  1.6340        XDUB     15:48:09      00028872239TRDU1 
     165  1.6340        XDUB     16:08:34      00028872788TRDU1 
     377  1.6340        XDUB     16:08:34      00028872786TRDU1 
    1,452  1.6340        XDUB     16:08:34      00028872787TRDU1 
    2,071  1.6320        XDUB     16:08:53      00028872798TRDU1 
    2,460  1.6320        XDUB     16:08:53      00028872799TRDU1 
    1,849  1.6300        XDUB     16:22:09      00028873038TRDU1 
    2,431  1.6300        XDUB     16:22:09      00028873040TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
      85  1.3860        XLON     11:11:18      00028868778TRDU1 
      947  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869264TRDU1 
      136  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869262TRDU1 
      112  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869259TRDU1 
      451  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869258TRDU1 
      127  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869257TRDU1 
    1,728  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869256TRDU1 
    4,737  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869255TRDU1 
    1,638  1.3940        XLON     12:14:07      00028869254TRDU1 
    2,000  1.3940        XLON     12:46:26      00028869565TRDU1 
      915  1.3940        XLON     12:46:26      00028869566TRDU1 
    3,134  1.3960        XLON     13:02:37      00028869703TRDU1 
    1,695  1.4000        XLON     13:38:26      00028870277TRDU1 
    1,128  1.4000        XLON     13:38:26      00028870276TRDU1 
    5,848  1.4000        XLON     14:51:50      00028871362TRDU1 
    1,093  1.3980        XLON     15:04:26      00028871640TRDU1 
    1,815  1.3980        XLON     15:04:28      00028871641TRDU1 
    2,513  1.4000        XLON     16:22:09      00028873041TRDU1 
    1,573  1.4000        XLON     16:22:09      00028873039TRDU1 
      216  1.4000        XLON     16:22:09      00028873037TRDU1 
    3,109  1.4000        XLON     16:22:09      00028873036TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  319523 
EQS News ID:  1895599 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1895599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.