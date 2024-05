Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway To Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2024 on May 8

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-545-0523; Code: 869604

International: 973-528-0016; Code: 869604

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/50588

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50588

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/50588

About the Company

Kingsway (kingsway-financial.com) is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com