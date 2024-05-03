Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080 | Ticker-Symbol: AOS
Tradegate
03.05.24
19:45 Uhr
77,88 Euro
-0,10
-0,13 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMDOCS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMDOCS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,3678,6622:28
77,6878,1422:00
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 22:14
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

May 14: 2024 Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference
Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

May 26: Oppenheimer 25th Annual Israeli Conference
David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

May 29: TD Cowen 52nd Annual TMT Conference
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 4: Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference
InterContinental Hotel, Boston
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs
head of Investor Relations

June 5: BofA Securities Global Technology Conference
The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of
Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 6: Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 11: Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
Jefferies Office, London
Presentation + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith,
Amdocs head of Investor Relations

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.