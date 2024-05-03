Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2024:
May 14: 2024 Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference
Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
May 26: Oppenheimer 25th Annual Israeli Conference
David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO
May 29: TD Cowen 52nd Annual TMT Conference
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 4: Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference
InterContinental Hotel, Boston
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs
head of Investor Relations
June 5: BofA Securities Global Technology Conference
The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco
Fireside chat + investor meetings
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of
Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 6: Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
InterContinental New York Barclay, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
June 11: Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies
Jefferies Office, London
Presentation + investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith,
Amdocs head of Investor Relations
About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com
For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.
Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com
SOURCE: Amdocs
View the original press release on accesswire.com