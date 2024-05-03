Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

May 14: 2024 Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

May 26: Oppenheimer 25th Annual Israeli Conference

David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO

May 29: TD Cowen 52nd Annual TMT Conference

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 4: Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

InterContinental Hotel, Boston

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs

head of Investor Relations

June 5: BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Fireside chat + investor meetings

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of

Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 6: Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

InterContinental New York Barclay, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

June 11: Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies

Jefferies Office, London

Presentation + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith,

Amdocs head of Investor Relations

