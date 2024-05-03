Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company" or "Radio Fuels") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill de Jong as Director of the Company effective immediately.

Bill de Jong is a lawyer in the Capital Markets group with international law firm DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, with a focus on the natural resources and energy sectors. He maintains a practice specializing in the areas of securities (regulatory and stock exchange compliance), mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate finance. Bill acts for issuers and dealers in both domestic and cross-border debt and equity financing transactions and also advises clients in public and private M&A transactions. In addition to his private practice, Bill serves as a director on a number of boards for public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange, and Cboe Exchange, as well as provides advice to special committees and acts as independent counsel to boards in unique circumstances.

The appointment of Bill de Jong follows the resignation of Collin Kettell as Director. Mr. Kettell has resigned in order to focus on his other endeavours and the Company extends its gratitude for his contributions to the Company.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

