Eventus WholeHealth Announces Acquisition of Premier Geriatric Solutions

Leader in Primary and Behavioral Health for Post-Acute Care Facilities Increases Value-Based Care Expertise and Expands Service Areas to New States

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Eventus WholeHealth ("Eventus"), a private equity-backed full-service, physician-led provider of interdisciplinary healthcare to individuals residing in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, announced today that it has acquired Premier Geriatric Solutions ("Premier"), a pioneer and market leader in value-based medical directorships, primary care and behavioral health services in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

The merged multispecialty group practice will have a total of more than 800 clinicians and employees providing integrated primary care, specialty care, and behavioral health services to more than 44,000 patients in long-term care facilities and will be the largest provider of integrated value-based care services.

Premier Geriatric Solutions founder and CEO Bradley Goad, DO, is highly regarded as one of the physician pioneers in long-term care. The book he co-authored with Jamie Smith, Geriatric Notes Jones & Bartlett Learning, is considered by most to be the top reference book for geriatric primary care.

Brent King, DO, founder and CEO of Eventus, stated, "With the establishment of our own Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), Eventus is poised to revolutionize Value-Based Care within LTC communities. Our goal is to enhance communication, streamline coordination of care, and integrate best practices throughout the care continuum. This initiative will not only improve efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability but also set a new standard for medical practice in the LTC space, fostering stronger, more collaborative partnerships within these communities."

Established in 2020, Premier Geriatric Solutions quickly grew to become one of the largest integrated providers of primary care and mental health services to long-term care facilities in the state of Virginia. Most recently, it achieved the added success of being a top performer in value-based care Accountable Care programs.

Dr. Goad said, "By joining two successful organizations, we will create one company better prepared to meet the increasing needs of our medically vulnerable patients while outperforming value-based care measures. I am excited to combine forces with Eventus to shape the future of long-term care."

"We are excited to welcome Premier to the Eventus platform and, by extension, the Enhanced Healthcare Partners portfolio," said Matthew Thompson, Partner at EHP. "This is a bold step that reflects our ongoing commitment to Eventus' strategic growth and development plans."

The combined entities will begin joint operations as Eventus while maintaining the celebrated Premier Geriatric Solutions brand. Premier founder and CEO Bradley Goad, DO, will serve as Chief Medical Officer, and Premier COO Holly Roy, PA-C, will lead clinical operations for the combined organization as the Vice President of Clinical Operations.

About Eventus WholeHealth

Eventus WholeHealth, private equity-backed by Enhanced Healthcare Partners, was founded in 2014 to provide physician-led healthcare services for residents and patients of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. With our highly trained team of primary care physicians, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychotherapists, podiatrists, and support staff, our comprehensive, evidence-based model provides collaborative interdisciplinary care with the seamless and vital integration of a wide range of specialties. For more information, please visit www.eventuswholehealth.com.

Contact Information

Samantha Frontera

(847) 703-0529

sfrontera@exclusivepr.biz

