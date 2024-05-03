Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR" or the "Company") pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent director, Henry Bustard to its board of directors (the "Board"). The appointment is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Bustard has over 30 years of experience in finance, acquisition/disposition, and management primarily in Commercial Real Estate. From 2000 to 2012, as a major shareholder of Carlton Trail Limited Partnership, a publicly traded Limited Partnership, he oversaw the development, management and finance of a varied commercial real estate portfolio across Western Canada and Ontario. Following 2012, Mr. Bustard has continued to invest on his own behalf. Early in his career, he spent 10 years at Royal Lepage Commercial Inc. specializing in institutional and private sales. Mr. Bustard has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and a master's in business administration.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Bustard to the IFR Board of Directors," stated IFR Chairman Tony Kinnon. "He brings a wealth of leadership and expertise to the current composition of the Board and we look forward to his guidance with respect to the Company's operations and interests."

IFR also announces that effective April 30, 2024 Andrew Fisher has resigned as an executive officer and director of the Company and the board has accepted his resignation. The Company would like to thank Mr. Fisher for his years of service and for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best with his future endeavors.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories and Montana.

IFR's Common Shares are listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

