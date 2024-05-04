bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: One of Canada's Fastest Growing Health and Wellness Retail Chains Adds bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink to its 33 stores in Eastern Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that one of Canada's fastest growing health and wellness retail chains (the "Retail Chain") will list the Company's dairy alternative beverage Moodrink (the "Product") in 33 stores across Ontario, Canada.

Since its inception in 1995, the Retail Chain has established itself as a premier destination for those seeking to enhance their health and wellbeing. The Retail Chain offers a comprehensive selection of products tailored to a health-conscious and environmentally aware customer base. Customers will find an extensive array of herbal products, natural cosmetics, sports nutrition, healthy foods and snacks, as well as eco-friendly household items at affordable prices.

Moodrink stands out as an exceptional offering for the health-conscious consumer at the Retail Chain, perfectly aligning with the Retail Chain's ethos of promoting well-being and environmental awareness. The Product's nutritional profile, featuring eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and a rich source of fibre, positions Moodrink as a nutritious and satisfying choice. Moreover, Moodrink is formulated to mimic the richness of traditional dairy beverages from the picturesque Alps regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria, offering an exceptional taste experience. With more calcium, reduced sugar and sodium, zero cholesterol, and lower fat content compared to traditional 2% milk, Moodrink caters to those aiming for a balanced lifestyle. This makes the Product an excellent target for consumers of the Retail Chain in search of nourishing, healthy, and deliciously flavored products.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to expand Moodrink's presence within Ontario through one of Canada's leading health and wellness retail chains. This new listing is a significant step for bettermoo(d), as it aligns our flagship Product with the right audience which are consumers dedicated to a health-conscious lifestyle. We believe this listing will not only enhance Moodrink's visibility but also play a crucial role in the long-term growth of our Company," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

