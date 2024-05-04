Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces Extension of Private Placement Financing

Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV:PAI)(OTC PINK:INOTF)(FSE:71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, announces that the Company has been granted a 30 day extension to June 3, 2024, by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to complete its previously announced (see news release of March 18, 2024) non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 units (the "Units") at $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering"). The closing of the Offering is subject to TSXV regulatory approval.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. Due to financial constraints, Predictiv AI's operations have been put on hold.

