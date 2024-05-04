Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: TCEC) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2024 at 2pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-tcec/.

Learn about an undervalued microcap explorer developing a near-surface uranium deposit within a larger, highly prospective exploration opportunity in the Athabasca Basin.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy is a uranium exploration and development company developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit within the larger South Falcon East project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Alex Klenman, CEO

6049704330

aklenman@tisdalecleanenergy.com

