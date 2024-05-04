Announcing Samantha Alleyne, First-Ever Female Stormtrooper in Star Wars Movies - Keynote Speaker Experts Live Europe 2024

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts Live Europe, a premier conference for IT professionals and technology enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce Samantha Alleyne as the keynote speaker for its upcoming event in Budapest. Taking place on September 23-25, 2024, the conference features Alleyne, the first-ever female Stormtrooper in the Star Wars movies, as she shares insights from her unique journey in the world of film and beyond.

Samantha Alleyne made history with her role as a female Stormtrooper in the iconic Star Wars movies, breaking barriers and inspiring generations of fans around the globe. Her presence at Experts Live Europe promises to captivate the audience with stories from behind the scenes of one of the most beloved sagas in cinematic history.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Samantha Alleyne to Experts Live Europe as our keynote speaker," said Isidora Katanic, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional and Head of Experts Live Europe. "Her groundbreaking role in the Star Wars movies has left an incredible mark on our culture, and we are honoured to have her share her stories with our Experts Live community, many of whom are true Star Wars fans."

Samantha Alleyne's diverse career has seen her involved in various projects across film and television including all 5 of the Disney era Star Wars movies and has played over 15 different characters including 'Allie Samta', an X-Wing pilot, in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). She also appeared as an Imperial Stormtrooper in several episodes of the highly acclaimed Disney+ series 'Andor' and appeared as an Amazon in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

"I am thrilled to engage with Experts Live Europe attendees during the keynote, providing them with inspiring stories to share with other Star Wars enthusiasts and personally sign postcards they can bring home for their friends, colleagues and family," remarked Samantha Alleyne.

