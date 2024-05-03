Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter

Boston, MA, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NBST, the "Company") announced today that it received a letter dated April 24, 2024, from the Listing Qualifications Department The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1), which requires the timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The required filing in question is the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K").

The delay in filing the Form 10-K is related to the Company requiring additional time to finalize the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as referenced in the recent filing of Form 12b-25. The Company expects to file the Form 10-K in the near future.

ABOUT NEWBURY STREET ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NBST) ("NBST") is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. NBST is sponsored by Newbury Street Acquisition Sponsor LLC. NBST is led by Thomas Bushey, Chief Executive Officer and Kenneth King, Chief Financial Officer. NBST's directors include Jennifer Vescio (Chief Business Development Officer at Uber), Matthew Hong (Former COO of Turner Sports), and Teddy Zee (Former EVP of Columbia Pictures). Additionally, NBST's advisors include Ted Seides (Capital Allocators), Katie Soo (Former HBO Max and WB) and Maurice Koo (Rockpool Capital).

Contact:

Thomas Bushey, CEO

Tom.bushey@newburystreetspac.com