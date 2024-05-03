Ferrovial Completes Regulatory Review Process for Nasdaq Listing

Listing marks intent to expand already-robust presence in North America

AMSTERDAM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial SE ("Ferrovial" or the "Company"), one of the world's leading infrastructure companies, has concluded the U.S. regulatory review process for the Company's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), with the intention to directly list the Company's shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq"). Following the conclusion of the U.S. regulatory review process, the Company has filed an acceleration request asking the SEC to declare its registration statement effective on May 8, 2024.

The first day of trading on Nasdaq is expected to be on or about May 9, 2024. Ferrovial's ordinary shares will trade under the ticker symbol "FER". The Company will also continue to be listed and traded, under the ticker symbol "FER", in Spain and in the Netherlands. The listing will mark the Company's inaugural presence on an exchange in the U.S., where it maintains a substantial portfolio of infrastructure assets.

" The United States is a market in which we have been developing toll roads for more than twenty years. We are currently operating assets in Texas, Virginia and North Carolina and developing the New Terminal One at JFK airport in New York," said Rafael del Pino, Chairman of Ferrovial. "Our listing with ordinary shares on Nasdaq is a first for an IBEX 35 company and the product of many years providing innovative infrastructure solutions to communities across the U.S."

With a market capitalization of more than $26 billion, Ferrovial is one of the world's largest and most established transport-related infrastructure operators, with projects spanning 15 countries, and four lines of business: Toll roads, Airports, Construction, and Energy. The Company has built a formidable presence in North America, which is estimated to account for more than 80% of the Company's equity value based on analysts' consensus as of December 2023. The U.S. market accounted for 71% of the total investments made by Ferrovial in 2023.

The Company aims to grow its U.S. investment base in the coming years amid the strong expected demand for infrastructure improvements and more limited availability of public sector financing.

Ferrovial plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 13 after the closing of the U.S. stock markets and to hold a conference call with analysts the following day, May 14, at 15h CEST/9h ET. The Q1 2024 financial results and earnings report will be available in the investor section of the Company's website (https://www.ferrovial.com/en/ir-shareholders/) and on the SEC's EDGAR page (https://www.sec.gov/).

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 24,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is dually listed on the Dutch and Spanish stock exchanges and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include statements with respect to the Company's planned listing on Nasdaq, including the expected timing thereof, our business, and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as "about," "believe," "expect," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements are based on our current estimates or expectations of future events or future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Ferrovial's registration statement on Form 20-F, publicly filed with the SEC on April 29, 2024, including the section captioned "Risk Factors," contains additional information about factors that could affect actual results, including risks relating to our industry, business operations, financing and liquidity, regulation and other risks described in the registration statement. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made and based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.

