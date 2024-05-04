S&P Dow Jones Indices: Vistra Set to Join S&P 500; Aaon to Join S&P MidCap 400; Marathon Digital Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) will replace Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Aaon Inc. (NASD: AAON) will replace Vistra in the S&P MidCap 400, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASD: MARA) will replace Aaon in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 8. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) acquired Pioneer Natural Resources in a deal that closed today, Friday May 3.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector May 8, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Vistra VST Utilities

S&P 500 Deletion Pioneer Natural Resources PXD Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Aaon AAON Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Vistra VST Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Marathon Digital Holdings MARA Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Aaon AAON Industrials

