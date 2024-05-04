Anzeige
Samstag, 04.05.2024
PR Newswire
04.05.2024
QNB Group appoints prominent actor Ahmed Helmy as Brand Ambassador

DOHA, Qatar, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce the signing of renowned actor Ahmed Helmy as its new brand ambassador.

The announcement comes in line with the Group's vision and the values of innovation and excellence reflected by its brand. Ahmed Helmy, one of the most influential artists of his generation in the region and humanitarian and artistic commitment, making him the ideal ambassador to consolidate brand values and contribute to the Group's efforts to build a better future for all.

In his new role, Ahmed will strengthen the Bank's image as a leading financial institution committed to providing the best customer experience, attracting a new customer base, supporting the Group's vision and brand and building customer relationships.

Commenting on the announcement, Ms. Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ahmed Helmy as our brand ambassador. His exceptional career makes him the right personality to represent our brand. We hope that this collaboration will support QNB Group's commitment to providing the best innovative solutions and services, reinforcing our position as a leading financial institution, while making a lasting impact in the communities in which we operate and strengthening the QNB's position as a trusted financial partner in the region."

This partnership reflects the shared values of Ahmed Helmy with QNB, a banking icon committed to the highest standards of innovation, excellence and success.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 30,000, operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5000 machines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404804/QNB_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/4687801/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg

QNB Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qnb-group-appoints-prominent-actor-ahmed-helmy-as-brand-ambassador-302136122.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
