The company has gained valuable recognition for focusing on innovation and providing IT solutions with a comprehensive suite of services.

Established in 2013 by Mcleonard Duruiheme, Strasec Consulting has gained solid credibility for focusing on empowering clients' product development with a comprehensive suite of services that address every phase of the product lifecycle. Over the years, the company has flourished under Mcleonard's stewardship, becoming synonymous with excellence in digital transformation.

Through its sterling digital strategies, Mcleonard's company, Strasec has successfully executed projects across multiple sectors, including banking and financial services, gaming, healthcare, and government organizations. As the company's premium strategic input ensures product alignment with market demands and sets new standards for engaged users and technological innovation, its products meet market demands at all stages of development. With its leadership of teams of engineers, product leads, and DevOps specialists, Strasec Consulting has demonstrated its ability to deliver step-changes in technology and business processes. As a result of pioneering in innovative excellence, the company has emerged as a beacon of innovation, offering tailored IT solutions that address complex challenges and propel companies forward in a digital-first world.

Mcleonard Duruiheme states, "We invite industry leaders, potential clients, and media representatives to connect with Mcleonard Duruiheme to explore the dynamic capabilities of Strasec Consulting and Productestry. My ongoing projects aim to further integrate advanced technological tools and methodologies, ensuring that businesses are not only equipped to handle current challenges but are also future-ready. With nearly a decade of proven expertise and a portfolio of successful projects, my companies are your go-to partners for navigating the complexities of modern digital landscapes."

Holding an MBA from Sheffield Hallam University, Mcleonard Duruiheme's stellar academic prowess and impressive career spanning over a decade in digital innovation and leadership have enabled him to stand at the forefront of the technology sector. His dedication and visionary leadership at Strasec Consulting has empowered him to earn recognition as a pivotal figure in shaping modern digital strategies. The scalability, security, and data integrity he demonstrated as part of the AWS migration for William Hill illustrates his ability to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement by enhancing scalability, security, and data integrity.

With a focus on digital transformation and product management, Mcleonard Duruiheme has consistently provided visionary leadership and expertise since establishing Strasec Consulting in 2013. As a result of his strategic foresight and deep industry knowledge, Strasec Consulting and its coaching arm, Productestry, have been able to lead the industry in terms of innovation. A key element of his leadership style is mentoring, which allows him to guide teams through complex project landscapes while utilizing agile methodologies to achieve optimal results. His passion for education is evident in his hands-on workshop and seminar approach, which shares his suggestions for effective product strategy, vision, and roadmap planning.

