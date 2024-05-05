Interlend Holdings is one of the most well-known brokers in the country with over 2.5$ billion dollars in assets under management, attracting a wide range of investors thanks to a far-reaching offering that enables all users to pursue their preferred investment strategy from the beginner investors to experienced high-net-worth individuals.

Earning rewards as the best online broker and the preferred low-cost broker, Interlend Holdings surpassed its rivals in ROI (return on investment) last year, clinching the title of Best Broker for Fully Managed Accounts.

This holistic approach is considered to be "The Top Tier" of their efficiency. Professional portfolio managers working on the customers' funds, using the most recent AI algorithms are providing one of the best returns on investment (ROI) in the financial sector. With the high experience level or investing preference, all types of users can leverage Interlend Holdings comprehensive range of customizable trading features and analysis tools. The platform's desktop, web, and mobile experiences are all easy to navigate, with full feature parity across each version.

Interlend Holdings offering Fully Managed Accounts are providing a return of 0.45% - 1.7% daily from the amount that client has invested and this return on investment (ROI) is the highest return in the industry. The platform's expansive trading tools and resources for all types of investors enables users to pursue their preferred investment strategy seamlessly. Whether they are seeking for options screeners, research insights, or trading idea generators, the platform can deliver just about anything they need. With its well-designed, user-friendly mobile app and website, users are provided with a smooth investing experience and consistent functionality across the different platform versions.

Interlend Holdings provides a diverse range of financial and withdrawal planning services tailored to meet the specific needs of clients. The team of experts work closely with clients to develop customized financial plans that align with their unique financial goals and objectives. Their services include comprehensive financial planning, investment management, estate planning, and retirement planning.

Recently, the former competitor Wealth Simple transferred all its Australian clients to Interlend Holdings. This development is proof of the effectiveness of Interlend Holding's business model. It also indicates that the company has successfully positioned itself as a reliable and trustworthy service provider in the fiercely competitive financial sector.

Interlend Holdings clients can trade a wide variety of assets on both the web platform and the mobile apps. These assets include ETFs, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, bonds and commodities.

Investors using Interlend Holdings can access:

Stocks (long and short)

Bonds (corporate, municipal, Treasury, and CDs)

Futures / commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Foreign exchange (70 currency pairs)

OTCBB (penny stocks)

Indices

Mutual funds

Options

Consequently, the platform uses its own proprietary order routing AI Algorithm technology.

On average, Interlend Holding's orders are executed within 0.04 seconds. Execution quality data covers market order sizes from 1 to 1,999 shares, with 98% of trades placed receiving price improvement. Net price improvement per share stands at $0.0132 on average

Interlend Holdings provides a telephone helpline that operates 24/5. Clients can get trading and account support by phone, email, website, and directly from the trading platform. The platform also provides chat support through thinkorswim mobile, where clients can chat live with a support associate without leaving the app. clients can talk to a live broker.

With maximum transparency, Interlend Holding's fees and pricing structure are clear. There's a dedicated area of the website for fee disclosures, pricing, and other associated costs. Some pricing, such as the setting of margin rates, may be updated more frequently than other types of more static prices, like transfer out fees.

About Interlend Holdings:

Interlend Holdings started in 2015 as one of the best full-service licensed brokers in the world. The philosophy has remained the same throughout: pursue the most talented managers suited to the expected market conditions and allocate to them in a way that results in an exceptional track record of capital appreciation over the medium to long term and through many different environments.

Additionally, Interlend Holdings is a powerful brokerage platform with an abundance of attractive features. A solid menu of assets, trading resources, and educational content empower both new and sophisticated users to carry out their preferred investing approach. An intuitive design makes it easy to find what you're looking for, with seamless navigation across web, mobile, and desktop versions and excellent client support options.

Overall, Interlend Holdings is a reliable and trustworthy broker that provides its clients with a wide range of investment options, personalized financial planning, and excellent return on investment.

Media Details

Interlend-Holdings

Jacob Henry

support@interlend-holdings.com

London

United Kingdom

SOURCE: Interlend-Holdings

View the original press release on accesswire.com