Renowned artist "Baiyu" Bo-Xi Lin met with aging wine underwater at the Venice Biennale, blending art and fine wine.

The solo exhibition of renowned artist "Baiyu" Bo-Xi Lin is being held at the Venice Biennale from April 19th to July 7th. A highlight of the exhibit was his creation of a painting titled "Fish Swim Boundlessly, Dragon Dance with Half a Cup of Fragrance," designed specifically for aging wine submerged underwater by Taiwan's Haiquan Industrial Co., Ltd. The artwork showcased the perfect combination of aging wine underwater and the painting, with the painting's motifs incorporated into the wine label, creating a seamless fusion and offering a beautiful interpretation of art and fine wine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425300978/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Baiyu is an internationally acclaimed artist who has created and exhibited his works in residences in locations such as Liège, Belgium; Paris, France; Valencia, Spain; Milan, Italy; and London, United Kingdom. He was also honored as a lifetime honorary professor at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Liège, Belgium, becoming the first Taiwanese artist to hold a solo exhibition at the Monza Palace in Milan in 2019. In 2022, he established the "Wu Gu" art movement, which has garnered enthusiastic responses in Europe.

Being someone who loves the ocean and appreciates wine, Baiyu decided to combine his art with this gift from nature and share it with the world, hoping to let more people experience the gentle embrace of the sea.

Hong-Wen,Zhang, the Chairman of Haiquan, stated that aging wine underwater is a uniquely matured wine in underwater cellars, a process that is time-consuming and meticulous. From wine selection, wax sealing, and placement at depths of at least 20 meters in the sea, the wine bottles undergo the regular swaying of ocean currents, the low temperature, and negative pressure of the seabed, and natural attachment by shellfish. Aging wine underwater is not only a beverage but also an art piece naturally formed in the depths of the sea.

Within two days of the opening of the Venice Biennale, the collaborative wine edition of "Fish Swim Boundlessly, Dragon Dance with Half a Cup of Fragrance" and aging wine underwater has already sparked enthusiastic responses locally. Pre-orders have reached 3,000 sets, becoming a coveted collector's item among art enthusiasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425300978/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Contact: Weijun Chen

Company Name: Haiquan Industrial CO., LTD

Website: https://www.haiquanindustrial.com/

Email: weijean7221@gmail.com, service@haiquanindustrial.com