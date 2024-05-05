CSJ Consulting Limited Expands Global Reach with New Offices in Dublin and Singapore

CSJ Consulting Limited, a leading consultancy firm based in Mayfair, London, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global operations with the opening of two new offices slated for the fourth quarter of 2024.

These new facilities will be located in Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore, reinforcing CSJ Consulting's commitment to facilitating strong connections within the fixed income arena worldwide.

Since its inception, CSJ Consulting has played a pivotal role in linking a diverse clientele with established financial institutions, specializing in comprehensive solutions and strategic advisement in the fixed income sector. The expansion into Dublin and Singapore represents a strategic enhancement of CSJ Consulting's ability to serve and influence the global financial landscape.

Kelly Jorgenson, Chief Executive Officer at CSJ Consulting, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Our new offices in Dublin and Singapore are not just an expansion of our physical presence, but a significant broadening of our horizons. These cities are key gateways to international markets, and establishing a footprint there is a testament to our firm's robust growth and our commitment to serving our clients with even greater efficiency and expertise."

Richard Martin Hill, Executive Client Advisor at CSJ Consulting, also commented on the expansion, noting, "Dublin and Singapore are pivotal centers of financial activity. By integrating our operations within these dynamic environments, we are poised to offer our clients unprecedented access to global fixed income markets and a range of emerging opportunities. This expansion is geared towards enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The new offices are part of CSJ Consulting's strategic initiative to enhance its service capabilities across key global financial centers, facilitating seamless connections and fostering enduring partnerships in the international finance community.

About CSJ Consulting Limited

CSJ Consulting Limited is a trusted consultancy firm headquartered in Mayfair, London. With a focus on connecting clients with established institutions within the fixed income arena, CSJ Consulting prides itself on delivering expert advice and tailored strategic solutions that empower clients and enhance their market positions.

