Iris Indie International Announces New Distribution Division and Appointment of Milena Rimassa as Its President

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2024 / Iris Indie International announces the debut its distribution division with a slate of award-winning feature films and documentaries that will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film that runs May 14-22, 2024. This strategic expansion is complemented by the appointment of Milena Rimassa as president, who will lead the division alongside Sean Carey and Kevin Greene.





Iris Indie launches distribution arm with slate of award-winning films and documentaries to premiere at Cannes 2024





Rimassa will be accessible at Palais Booth 19.05 throughout the festival and will host daily wine and cheese screenings from 5:30 to 7:00 PM that will be complemented by surprise guest appearances throughout the day. While Milena leads the efforts in Cannes, Kevin Greene and Sean Carey will continue to contribute from the United States, alongside COOs Joshua Russell and Kip Konwiser and CEO Mark Goldberg, supporting the company's ongoing projects.

Iris Indie Cannes 2024 slate:

Directed by SXSW Grand Jury nominees Colby Holt and Sam Probst (Pig Hag), Ganymede tells the story of Lee Fletcher IV, a high school senior who becomes infatuated with his openly gay classmate, while grappling with the menace of a mysterious creature that haunts his thoughts and threatens him physically. The film features, Pablo Castelblanco (Alaska Daily), SAG Award winner Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), Robyn Lively (Someone Like You), and David Keochner (Anchorman 1 and 2) in leading roles.

Cannes Screening: Wednesday, May 15th @ 12PM - Palais C.

Sloane: A Jazz Singer is a poignant narrative directed by Michael Lippert, showcasing the iconic Carol Sloane, who the Washington Post calls "the Greatest American Jazz Singer", as she prepares for her final live recording in New York City. The film delves into her profound yet underrecognized career, touching upon her encounters with music legends like Ella Fitzgerald and The Rolling Stones. This reflective journey offers an intimate glimpse into the triumphs and trials of a brilliant yet invisible artist.

Cannes Screening: Thursday, May 17th - 2PM - Riviera 1

Haunting Trophies, directed by European Independent Film Award winner director László Illés (The Shepherd), is a thriller that unfolds in a remote forest where a young man stumbles upon a gruesomely staged corpse. The discovery becomes a nightmare when he realizes the murderer is still nearby, triggering a harrowing chase. This Hungarian film stars Ákos Horváth, János Balogh, and Nagy-Bakonyi Boglárka.

Cannes Screening: Sunday, May 20th - 5PM - Palais B

The Lioness Within is an award-winning documentary that follows the inspiring journey of Graciela Casillas, a trailblazer in martial arts and a staunch advocate for women's rights. Mentored by Dan Inosanto, Casillas' story is one of empowerment and resilience. Directed by Aleksandar Adzic, Adzic will present the film alongside a Q&A session, offering deeper insights into Casillas' impactful life and career.

Cannes Screening: Wednesday, May 15th - 6PM - Palais C

Holy Irresistible, a dramatic comedy directed by Pamela Corkey, follows Ivy, who, after losing his parents, harbors a bitter relationship with God. Residing in a devoutly Christian town, he feigns faith to win over Sadie, the preacher's daughter. His deception, coached by his anarchist friend, unexpectedly nurtures a sense of optimism. The film stars SAG Award Winner Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Ian Gregg (A Family Affair), and Leah Merritt, weaving a hysterical story of love, deception, and religious deconstruction.

Cannes Screening: Friday, May 18th - 6PM - Palais C

Sleep No More, directed by Antonia Bogdanovich, is the director's cut of her New York Times Critic Pick film previously entitled Phantom Halo, which received a limited release. The film centers on the lives of two brothers, struggling under the weight of their father's gambling addiction. As they attempt to break free from their father's destructive behavior, they find themselves drawn into a life of crime to make ends meet. It stars Emmy Nominated actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit), Tobin Bell (SAW series), Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Luke Kleintank. The film explores themes of family loyalty, desperation, and survival.

Cannes Screening: Saturday, May 19th - 5:30PM - Palais B

Hero, directed by Dustin Whitehead. Set in a world where women's health rights, a coming-of-age drama where a misfit artist finds out that his pre-med ex-girlfriend is pregnant. As she debates whether or not to keep their baby, he must prove himself a worthy father by building a more permanent footing in the world.

Cannes Screening: Friday, May 18th - 2PM - Riviera 1

"We've spent five years slowly building a kinder, gentler way of making movies, while also staying focused on movies worth making," said Goldberg. "This expansion is the reward for that effort and allows us to better support a number of high-value relationships and be strategically positioned in a changing market."

Rimassa, a former entertainment journalist who led the global distribution of indie films throughout the 1990s and 2000s, also brings experience as an executive producer, where her films have found distribution homes at HBO, Showtime, and in all major international territories.

"Over the past seven years, we have focused on innovation - crafting high-quality content through more sustainable production models. Our expansion into distribution allows us to better support our workflow and production standards as we move into an exciting 2024/25 slate - that will be unveiled later this summer. I'm thrilled about this evolution and the new avenues it opens for us as storytellers and creators," said Russell.

Iris executives, including Mark, Sean, Kip, Kevin, Milena and Joshua, manage their own development slates, leveraging the company's in-house workflow and deliverable infrastructure. This strategy, supported by a variety of financing instruments, aims to enhance Iris Indie's production of artful, smart, high-concept indie features and streaming series.

For more information about Iris Indie International and its diverse projects, please visit www.irisindie.com.





