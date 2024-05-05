Wine Country Inn Offers High End Charging Stations

E travelers don't have to worry about running out of "juice" now

PALISADE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2024 / E-vehicle travelers to Colorado Wine Country can stop worrying about running out of juice once they get there. Wine Country Inn now offers two 40amp 240volt dual port EV charging stations to boost power for Plug-in Hybrid or All-Electric vehicles.

The 80-room boutique hotel in Palisade inaugurated service in late April with two XCP Corporation cashless Level 2 dual hookups that can simultaneously charge four vehicles in one-hour increments for up to 4 hours. That capability includes Tesla models that have the brand's adaptor.

"This wide spectrum of models and the quicker charging time is a major convenience for hotel guests or visitors who might otherwise have to search for charging stations in the area," points out WCI General Manager Ian Kelley. "They can charge up while having dinner, lounging by the pool or resting."

Due to supply chain delays and installation demands, the project took a while to execute after the owners consulted Alpine Bank Senior Vice President David Miller, who has spearheaded an effort to boost clean energy consumption through the bank's Green Team efforts for the past 20 years. Alpine publishes an Environment Report annually and offers a wide spectrum of services to customers.

"This is a major capital investment for sure, but the projections convinced us that the demand would grow exponentially sooner rather than later," explains Kelley. "The incentives offered by the State of Colorado help on cost too. Besides, we strongly believe in doing what we can to support cleaner energy consumption."

As for Alpine's Miller, who installed the first charging station at the bank's downtown location almost a decade ago, he had the satisfaction of being one of the first to test the new hotel chargers for his Chevy Bolt EV, while Saunders Collins, WCI Director of Sales, utilized another port to "top off" her Tesla's battery.

Kelley says the new charging stations may be a novelty for now, but he is confident they will be commonplace in a few years. "It's a no brainer," he observes.

Banker David Miller got to test the 2 new Dual Port Charging Stations which can accommodate 4 vehicles simultaneously.

