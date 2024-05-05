BOBE: BlackTieCBD.Net Announces Expanded Selection of THC-A Flower, Including Award-Winning Strains

BlackTieCBD.Net, a leading provider of premium CBD and hemp products, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its product line to include a diverse selection of THC-A Flower, now available for purchase online. Among the newly introduced strains are popular favorites such as Gary Payton, Runtz, Gelato, and the High Times award-winning strain for Best Legal Psychoactive Flower - Fruity Loops (INDOOR) THC-A Flower.

Each strain boasts unique characteristics and flavors, catering to the diverse preferences of cannabis enthusiasts. Here's a brief overview of each strain:

Gary Payton: Named after the iconic basketball player, Gary Payton (Indoor) THC-A Flower is renowned for its potent effects and distinct terpene profile. This hybrid strain offers a balanced blend of euphoria and relaxation, making it a favorite among connoisseurs.

Runtz: Recognized for its sweet and fruity aroma, Runtz is a hybrid strain that boasts over 30% THC-A and delivers a euphoric and uplifting experience. Its colorful appearance and potent effects have made it a sought-after choice among cannabis aficionados.

Gelato: A cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Gelato is celebrated for its dessert-like flavor and powerful effects. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a relaxing experience, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Fruity Loops (INDOOR) THC-A Flower: Winner of the prestigious High Times award for Best Legal Psychoactive Flower, Fruity Loops is a premium strain that stands out for its exceptional quality and flavor profile. With notes of berries and gas, this strain provides a beautiful flavor and heavy indica effects.

In addition to their exceptional taste and aroma, BlackTieCBD.Net's THC-A Flower products offer significant decarboxylation potential. When heated, THC-A (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) converts into THC Delta-9, the psychoactive compound responsible for the euphoric effects commonly associated with cannabis consumption. This process ensures that customers can enjoy the full benefits of THC in their preferred form.

"We are excited to be offering THC-A Flower strains," said Kyle Colpack, Founder of BlackTieCBD.Net. "Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the exceptional taste and effects of these premium, dispensary-quality strains."

BlackTieCBD.Net's THC-A Flower products are sourced from reputable growers and undergo rigorous testing to ensure purity and potency. With discreet shipping and nationwide delivery, customers can enjoy their favorite strains with ease and convenience.

For more information about BlackTieCBD.Net and their selection of THC-A Flower products, visit BlackTieCBD.Net or contact customer support via telephone at (888) 702-2285.

About BlackTieCBD.Net: BlackTieCBD.Net is a leading provider of premium CBD and hemp products, offering a wide range of high-quality strains, concentrates, edibles, and more. Committed to excellence, BlackTieCBD.Net strictly adheres to organic growing practices, and conducts thorough testing to ensure purity and potency. With a focus on customer satisfaction and quality, BlackTieCBD.Net aims to provide cannabis enthusiasts with the finest products on the market.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kyle Colpack, Founder Black Tie CBD, (888)702-2285, Kyle@BlackTieCBD.Net

