GUANGZHOU, China, May 5, 2024

On the evening of May 3, 2024, the Guangzhou Opera House dazzled audiences with the performance of "Marco Polo," a captivating opera commissioned by the esteemed venue. In order to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the passing of the legendary Italian traveler Marco Polo, the show returns with a stellar cast and conductor after its debut in 2018.

This grand production transported viewers along the historic Silk Road, recounting the legendary adventures of the iconic Italian traveler, Marco Polo, and his companions.

From the elaborate costumes to the intricate set design, every aspect of the production captivated the audience, immersing them in the sights and sounds of Marco Polo's journey. The performance resonated with themes of exploration, adventure, and the universal quest for dignity, unity, peace, and understanding across cultures.

From the captivating performances of the lead actors to the harmonious melodies resonating from the Macao Orchestra under the baton of the fast-rising conductor Qian Junping, the opera reflected the collective passion and commitment of everyone involved.

In attendance were distinguished guests, cultural enthusiasts, and opera aficionados, all eager to experience this spectacular show firsthand. Following the performance, attendees expressed their awe and appreciation for the opera's artistic brilliance and thematic depth.

"It's not only about the story of Marco Polo. It's also about the show itself that can promote the interchange among different cultures," said Matias Zubiaur, Vice Consul of Argentina in Guangzhou.

"Actually I feel kind of identifying with the show because Marco Polo was a foreigner to China and then the whole love took place in China. And I'm in love with a Chinese beautiful girlfriend now", said Rei, an audience from Venezuela.

"I think that applying the Italian singing style to an original Chinese opera is a cultural fusion of the East and West", marveled Zhao Sicong, a student from Barbacini Opera Studio.

As the final curtain fell and the applause resounded throughout the opera house, it was clear that "Marco Polo" had left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Guangzhou. With its powerful storytelling and universal themes, the opera served as a testament to the enduring power of art to inspire, educate, and unite people from all walks of life.

