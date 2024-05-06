Groningen, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2024) - eLabNext, renowned for its pioneering Digital Lab Platform (DLP) that offers an all-in-one electronic lab notebook (ELN) with LIMS features such as sample, equipment, and SOP management for life science laboratories, is proud to announce the launch of eLabNext Developer. This groundbreaking platform is designed to democratize the development of digital lab tools and enhance the research and development experience in the life sciences industry. Set to revolutionize laboratory operations, it aims to offer unprecedented adaptability, extendibility, and a future-proof ecosystem. For instance, it allows for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enhance eLabNext.

eLabNext Developer represents the first-ever comprehensive and democratic developer experience within the Life Science R&D community. This platform allows eLabNext customers to extend or adapt the eLabNext software functionality according to their specific needs. Moreover, it welcomes companies in the life sciences to leverage eLabNext by connecting their products or services to digital labs. This is achieved through the development and commercialization of add-ons via the eLabNext Marketplace.

Key Features and Benefits:

First-to-Market Developer Hub: A unique, all-in-one platform that provides access to developer tools for building, deploying, and releasing add-ons.

Adapt and Extend the eLabNext Digital Lab: Enhance current workflows or integrate with existing IT systems using the Software Development Kit (SDK) and Application Programming Interface (API) for increased efficiency and automation.

Access to the Digital Lab: Enables suppliers of laboratory devices or products, as well as service providers in laboratories, to bring their solutions to the digital lab used by over 60,000 scientists worldwide.

Future-Proof and Scalable: The platform's design accommodates evolving market needs, allowing for the easy integration of new tools and services.

A Call to Innovation: eLabNext invites the global life science community to embark on this transformative journey. By leveraging eLabNext Developer, users can unlock the full potential of their laboratories, ensuring they remain at the forefront of scientific research and development.

"We are thrilled to launch eLabNext Developer, a platform that embodies our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the life science R&D sector," said Wouter de Jong, Co-Founder and Managing Director of eLabNext. "Our platform is designed to empower users to customize their research environment, marking a significant step towards the future of lab digitalization."

eLabNext Developer is not just a platform; it represents a movement towards creating a more connected, efficient, and innovative research community. By facilitating the easy development and deployment of add-ons, eLabNext ensures that the life sciences R&D community is well-equipped to meet both today's challenges and those of the future.

About eLabNext

eLabNext, an Eppendorf Group Company, is one of the most comprehensive Digital Lab Platforms (DLP) designed to cater to life science lab operations in both academia and industry. From R&D to analytics and diagnostics the platform enhances workflows with features like Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) for sample, inventory, and equipment management. eLabNext is built on a true open ecosystem featuring a marketplace with a wide range of add-ons. Further enriched by advanced Data Science capabilities that are future-proof, eLabNext redefines the modern laboratory experience.

